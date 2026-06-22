Sparks celebrate 30 years of the WNBA by recreating the league's inaugural game against the Liberty

Thirty years after the Los Angeles Sparks and New York Liberty helped usher in a new era for women's basketball, the two franchises met again Sunday night with history front and center.

As the Sparks celebrated their 30th season and the WNBA honored the league's three decades of growth, former players, coaches and fans gathered at Crypto.com Arena to commemorate the moment that started it all. Fittingly, the anniversary matchup featured the same teams that played in the league's inaugural game in 1997.

But while Sunday's game ended with a dramatic Nneka Ogwumike buzzer-beater and a Sparks victory, much of the evening was about reflecting on how far the WNBA has come and recognizing the players who helped make it possible.

For Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie, those early years were about proving that women's professional basketball belonged.

"Every moment was an opportunity to convince somebody new to watch the WNBA or women's basketball for the first time," Leslie said. "We had to convince you that we could play ball and that we could be here."

Back then, there were no guarantees. Many of the league's stars had spent years playing overseas after college, and the success of a professional league in the United States remained uncertain. Yet the players embraced the responsibility that came with being pioneers.

"We understood the assignment," Leslie said. "We understood that it was about growing the community and giving back and being role models."

The Sparks' early championship teams built a winning culture that became synonymous with the franchise. Leslie admitted that anything short of a title was considered a disappointment.

"Championships or bust, and that's the way I looked at probably every single year I played here," Leslie said. "The years we didn't win, we were not happy. We never settled for that."

The legends who returned Sunday marveled at the transformation of the league they helped build. From charter flights and expanding facilities to record attendance and a landmark collective bargaining agreement, today's players are experiencing opportunities their predecessors only dreamed about.

"It's amazing to be alive to see it, to see these women be paid what they're going to be paid, and to continue to grow this game," Leslie said. "It's outstanding."

Former Sparks star DeLisha Milton-Jones said watching the current generation thrive feels like seeing decades of work come to life.

"Everything that we were playing for, we're looking at it right now in real time, in 4D," Milton-Jones said. "We're seeing them live out everything that we were hoping the league would become. And then some."

Still, she believes the work is not finished.

"The foundation was laid," Milton-Jones said. "Now it has to really be set."

Leslie echoed that sentiment while also reminding those who cover the sport that they play a role in its continued growth.

"Please continue to share these stories and tell these stories and inspire, because it's all connected," Leslie said. "No matter how many followers you have, it's all connected, and it's always growing."

Thirty years after the Sparks and Liberty first took the court together, the game has changed dramatically. The mission, however, remains the same.

The women who built the league wanted future generations to have something bigger than themselves. On Sunday night, surrounded by thousands of fans and a thriving league, they were able to witness that dream become reality.