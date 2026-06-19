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WNBA · 1 hour ago

All Women’s Sports Network and 3XBA announce live AWSN TV coverage of its upcoming 3-on-3 tournament June 26-27

Nevin Barich

Host · Writer

The All Women’s Sports Network (AWSN) and 3×3 Basketball Association (3XBA) have announced live AWSN television coverage of the annual 3XBA 3-on-3 tournament on June 26 and 27 in Spokane, Washington.  

AWSN’s live coverage of the tournament will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET/9:00 a.m. PT on June 26 and at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on June 27.

This year’s 3XBA event will distribute record prize money for any International Basketball Federation (FIBA)-sanctioned 3×3 women’s tournament and will feature a total of eight teams and 32 players, including 20 WNBA veterans.

The event will takes place at Spokane Hoopfest, the world’s largest 3-on-3 outdoor basketball tournament that draws over 250,000 fans and over 6,000 teams annually.

“The first year of our partnership with 3XBA proved the power of combining elite competition with global distribution,” said George Chung, CEO of AWSN.  “As we enter year two, we are excited to build on that momentum and bring the tournament to the largest audience in 3XBA history though AWSN’s rapidly expanding worldwide footprint.” 

Added Alanna McDonald, CEO of 3XBA: “This year’s field of players is our most competitive yet, bringing together elite 3×3 players, national team athletes and the next wave of stars to battle for record prize money and critical world-ranking points.  As we build toward LA28, we’re continuing to raise the bar and showcase the Olympic format at its highest level."

Among the players scheduled to compete in the tournament event are 2024 Olympic Bronze Medalist Cierra Burdick, recent WNBA draftees Tonie Morgan and Jordan Hobbs, and former WNBA players Madison Scott, Dara Mabrey, and Destiny Slocum.

Also, USC basketball player Talia von Oelhoffen is scheduled to make her 3XBA tournament debut in Spokane.

Each participating 3XBA tournament team will feature four players, with three players on the court always during play, and one substitute player. All four will rotate often due to the tournament's fast pace.

Players who participate in 3XBA tournaments earn FIBA ranking points that make them eligible to represent their respective national teams in global 3×3 competition. 

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jun 19 9:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
LAA

LAA

+1.5

+136

O 10

ATH

ATH

-1.5

-162

U 10

Jun 19 9:45 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
MIN

MIN

+1.5

+142

O 8.5

AZ

AZ

-1.5

-168

U 8.5

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