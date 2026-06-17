TST Best Bets: June 17, 2026

With the New York Liberty clinching their spot in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Final, the Las Vegas Aces have a choice to clinch their spot as the Western Conference representative tonight, as they pursue their second Cup victory in franchise history.

All that stands in their way is the Phoenix Mercury, in a rematch of last year’s WNBA Finals.

Meanwhile, in the MLB, the New York Yankees look to secure a three-game home stand victory against the Chicago White Sox, after trouncing them 12-2 in the series opener on Tuesday.

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First Pick: Las Vegas Aces -6.5 over Phoenix Mercury

Rundown: After the Mercury blew the doors of the Aces in the season opener, the seasons of these two reigning conference champions could not have gone in more opposite directions.

The Aces sit at 10-4 and second place in the West, while the Mercury have been on a seemingly never-ending freefall, as they sit at 4-11 and seventh place in the conference.

Las Vegas ranks second in the league in offensive net rating this season, while Phoenix ranks 11th in both offensive and defensive rating.

The Aces’ hot start to their championship title defense has come despite Jewell Lloyd’s early season struggles.

Jun 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson (22) controls the ball as Dallas Wings forward Awak Kuier (34) defends during the first half at College Park Center. Chris Jones-Imagn Images Jun 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) controls the ball as Dallas Wings forward Awak Kuier (34) defends during the first half at College Park Center.

The veteran guard is averaging just 7.8 points per game, and is shooting just 31.3% from beyond the arc, despite being a career 40% three-point shooter.

Lloyd is coming off one of her best games of the season with a 21-point performance against the Dallas Wings, and tonight’s game is a perfect opportunity for Lloyd to continue to round into form in a game with major implications against an inferior opponent.

Second Pick: Chicago White Sox ML (+156) over New York Yankees

Rundown: There’s little point to betting against the spread in this one, as the White Sox’ last nine covers as underdogs have been outright victories.

Despite the Yankees’ domination of the White Sox on Tuesday, Wednesday night’s game is a classic bounceback spot for a Chicago team that has not lost consecutive games in their last 10.

Chicago is rolling with Anthony Kay on the mound tonight, and are 6-1 in his last seven starts.

Meanwhile, while New York has been red hot as of late, as winners of eight of their last 10, it’s been nearly a month since the Yankees won consecutive home games in a series, going back to May 18-19.