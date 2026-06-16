Ogwumike Reaches 7,500 Career Points Despite Tough Shooting Night

Even on a rough night for the Sparks offense, Nneka Ogwumike quietly crossed a significant career milestone. Ogwumike surpassed 7,500 career points during Monday's 78-58 loss to the Valkyries at Chase Center, a number that places her among the most prolific scorers in league history. The Valkyries' own recap of the night, focused on their defensive performance, noted that Golden State did a great job limiting Ogwumike to nine points on 3-for-9 shooting, a sign of just how much defensive attention she drew even as the milestone fell.

The achievement didn't come without a push from her teammates.

Ogwumike said Kelsey Plum and Erica Wheeler had been challenging her in recent days to assert herself more within the Sparks' system. "(Kelsey Plum) actually kind of lit a fire under me," Ogwumike said. "She said that she wanted me to be more aggressive. Erica (Wheeler) also told me that, too. I think I tend not to try to overstep when I'm in a new system, but I can't allow that to keep me from going out there and doing what I can do."

For coach Lynne Roberts, the milestone was just the latest data point in what's become a season-long testament to Ogwumike's career.

"Yeah, I can't say enough about Necca's impact," Roberts said. "Um, we'd say it all the time. She's one of one. I've never been around anybody like her. Her discipline with how she handles her business… is a testament to her work ethic, her discipline, her commitment. She's been huge for us in so many ways."

Roberts continued, pointing to the balance that's made Ogwumike a steadying presence in the locker room amid a difficult season for the Sparks.

"I could go on and on. She's a leader, but she has a great balance of confidence and humility. She wants to be coached. And I know it's great for L.A. to have her back there. I feel like everyone feels like that's where she belongs."

Ogwumike's 3-for-9 night came against a Golden State defense that held the Sparks to season-low marks across the board, but the milestone stands on its own: at 7,500-plus career points and climbing, she continues to write her name further into WNBA history, even as her focus stays squarely on what her teammates are asking of her right now.