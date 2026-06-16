TST Best Bets: June 16, 2026

After a brief slump to begin her season while returning from a back injury, Caitlin Clark has returned to the star-level form that made her one of the league’s most electric players.

After being named Eastern Conference Player of the Week, Clark will lead the Indiana Fever into their first matchup of the season against the Toronto Tempo tonight, as Commissioner’s Cup play continues.

Coming off a two-game losing skid, the Tempo look to get back on the right track as they jostle for Eastern Conference seeding, as they sit in fourth place, one spot behind the Fever.

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First Pick: Toronto Tempo +8 over Indiana Fever

Rundown: While Clark’s return to stardom should soon vault the Fever into the top tier of championship contenders, their performance through 13 games this season does not quite justify the size of this spread here.

The 8-5 Fever rank just ninth in offensive rating this season, which bodes poorly against a Tempo team that plays true to its name and has been far more effective pushing the pace offensively than holding opponents down defensively.

The 7-7 Tempo have fought hard in their inaugural season, going 5-3 against the spread as an underdog.

Toronto has lost by eight or more points just four times this season, with three of those defeats coming against the Lynx, Liberty and Dream, three of the league’s top four teams by record.

Jun 14, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Tempo guard Julie Allemand (22) dribbles Atlanta Dream guard Jordin Canada (3) during the second half at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images Jun 14, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Tempo guard Julie Allemand (22) dribbles Atlanta Dream guard Jordin Canada (3) during the second half at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Second Pick: Indiana Fever vs. Toronto Tempo – Over 180

Rundown: While Indiana’s offense has struggled this season, the over has hit in 64% of Toronto’s games this season, which tied for the highest rate in the league.

Expect that trend to continue on Tuesday, as Clark’s return to form should help lift the Fever from some of the problems they’ve been plagued with offensively.

With Clark heating back up after consecutive 25-point performances, her shot-making paired with Toronto’s offensive pace gives this matchup enough scoring upside to back the over.