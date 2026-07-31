TST Best Bets: July 31, 2026

The WNBA's highest-scoring offense takes center stage tonight, as Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever travel to Portland looking to extend their four-game winning streak.

Indiana has scored at least 105 points in each game of its streak and has taken control of first place in the Eastern Conference. However, the Fire have already proven they can compete with the Fever, handing them a 100-84 loss in Portland earlier this season.

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First Pick: Indiana Fever -8 over Portland Fire

Rundown: Portland has matched up well with Indiana this season, as evidenced by its decisive upset victory in their previous meeting at Moda Center.

However, the Fever are playing their best basketball of the season, going 8-2 over their last 10 games while leading the league in offensive rating.

The Fire, true to their name, can get hot from beyond the arc, but offer little else offensively. They rank 10th in offensive rating and a pitiful 13th in defensive rating.

Barring an unexpected collapse, Indiana should comfortably extend its winning streak and strengthen its hold on the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Second Pick: Portland Fire vs. Indiana Fever – Over 188

Rundown: The Fever and Fire rank fifth and sixth in over rate this season, largely due to Indiana’s elite offense and Portland’s porous defense.

Indiana has been inconsistent defensively, and Portland’s best chance of pulling off the upset would be to exploit the road team from beyond the arc.

While we’re still backing Fever -8, the over should hit as long as the Fire can deliver a respectable offensive performance.