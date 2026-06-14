Sparks beat Mercury in OT behind Plum's 43 points

PHOENIX — The Sparks had to work extra hard on this Saturday night.

Kelsey Plum of the Sparks and Kahleah Copper of the Mercury (4-11) were dueling in the fourth quarter. Plum's lay-up sent the game to overtime. From there, the Sparks took over the overtime period and won in a marathon, 111-102.

It was the first time in WNBA history that each player from an opposing team had 40 or more points each. Plum and Copper were on heaters all game long but it was Plum and the Sparks that came out on top.

"That was an offensive display by both Kah and KP," Sparks coach Lynne Roberts mused. "When they both have it going like that, it's impressive and fun to watch, albeit stressful for me. But KP, I think, had 19 points in the fourth quarter, 17 straight. She just has a way… she doesn't get talked about enough in terms of what she's doing this season. And also the efficiency; both her and Kah efficient tonight. But seven assists, and I think that's what separates her, is it's an unselfish 43. And she'll credit her teammates and all the things but the work she puts in and her will to win is the best in the league."

Plum has been nearly unstoppable but, as Coach Roberts said, she is also giving her teammates a lot of credit.

"So I'm just trying to pick my spots and really just trying to play how the defense wants to play," Plum said. "And being very surrendering to the outcome. Tonight was awesome because we won. And I think for me, that's really my focus in this league is like just trying to impact winning. So the scoring is great. But I think for me, I'm more proud of that. We got a win tonight. And I thought my teammates made great plays on the stretch and then put me in a position to make plays. So I would say it's kind of a combination of things. And then (I) appreciate Coach gives me the freedom to really go out there and just play. There's not a ton of sets called. It's really more me just trying to play the game the right way. And if they bring two to the ball, get off of it, play fast, and be free out there."

Rae Burrell also had a career-high of 24 points. Coincidentally enough, she also had a previous career-high of 20 points that occurred in Phoenix last season.

"I'm from the desert but, yeah, I don't know," Burrell, the Las Vegas native, answered when asked about her doing well in Phoenix. "I think I guess I just get into a good mindset when I get to Phoenix."

But Burrell went on to talk about Plum as a leader.

"KP has just been great," Burrell said. "She's been such a great leader. Like she said, she works on her patience. She is really patient with us. She puts everybody in such great positions. And she took over at the end of the game. We needed her and she did it. She got the job done and still was able to make such great plays and great decisions. That kickout to the extra pass to (Cameron Brink's four-point play), just stuff like that. It's just been really good for us to have a leader like KP.

"And she talks to everybody, too," Burrell went on. "There's nothing like you can't really talk to her about. She's so good at communicating and just keeping us together and also holding us accountable at the same time. So, I can't say enough. She's been great."

Coach Roberts also wanted to give Brink and Nneka Ogwumike their flowers.

"I don't think (Brink's) line really shows her impact," Roberts said. "Plus 11 in her minutes. But just some key defensive stops in overtime. Obviously, that three and the foul, knocked her free throws down was huge. And Nneka is Nneka. And she's just so steady and efficient, 15 and 15. So it was a total team effort, certainly highlighted by KP's game."

It was a close game throughout. In the closing minutes of regulation, the Sparks and Mercury traded threes. Lexi Held made one to give the Merc a 93-90 lead. Then Plum countered with one of her own. Copper made one for the Mercury. Then Plum once again tied it up. Natasha Mack beat the shot clock to make a short range jumper before Plum tied it up with a breakaway lay-up in the halfcourt with 1.2 seconds left. From there, the Sparks took over in overtime by scoring the first eight points, punctuated by Brink's aforementioned four-point play.

Plum ended the night with 43 points (19 in the fourth and overtime) and seven assists, as mentioned. Burrell had 24 points. Both Plum and Burrell had career-highs in scoring. Nneka Ogwumike finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds as she continues her excellent run at the boards.

As for Phoenix, Kahleah Copper had a career-high 41 points (15 in the fourth and overtime). Natasha Mack had a double-double with 11 points and 12 boards while Alyssa Thomas finished with 10-7-12. It was a very entertaining game in a very fun night of basketball.

The Sparks (7-6) have won three in a row and it's their first time since 2020 that they're over .500 this far (13 games) into the season. But they'll have to fight to stay there as they have the Golden State Valkyries in San Francisco on Monday.