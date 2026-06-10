Sarah Ashlee Barker returns to Crypto with a fire under her belt

For the first time since being selected by the Portland Fire in the expansion draft, Sarah Ashlee Barker returned to Crypto.com Arena on Sunday to face the Los Angeles Sparks. While her jersey had changed, the emotions surrounding her coming back to where her professional career started had not.

“When I landed here, my heart felt warm,” Barker said. “I love this place. I love the organization, and I love the people I've gotten to know.”

The second-year guard spent her rookie season in Los Angeles before beginning a new chapter with Portland. Though the Fire came up short against the Sparks, Barker's return highlighted just how much her game and confidence have evolved in her second WNBA season.

Making her second start of the year, Barker once again proved why she has become one of Portland's most versatile players. Her shot wasn't falling, but she found other ways to impact the game.

Barker recorded seven assists, three rebounds, a steal, and a block, continuing to showcase the all-around style of play that has become her trademark since becoming part of the Fire. Her passing was especially impressive, as each one highlighted her vision and ability to create opportunities for her teammates.

That willingness to contribute in whatever way the game calls for reflects the mindset she has embraced throughout her young career, much of it being learned in LA.

“At the end of the day, it's not about who starts,” Barker said. “Whatever opportunity I'm given, I'm going to play with 100 percent effort and be who I am every time I step on the floor.”

The move to Portland has brought changes, but Barker believes those changes have helped her develop.

“The training we do and how we practice is completely different than what I'm used to, and I'm very blessed for it because new things create new growth,” she said.

The biggest difference in Year 2, according to Barker, has been her mindset.

“It was never that I didn't have confidence in myself,” Barker said. “I think I just took the pressure off myself and understood, ‘Go play the game that I love.’ Every single day, I get to do what I love.”

Back in Los Angeles, where her professional journey began, Barker's return served as a reminder that while teams may change, relationships and growth remain, and we are excited to see how she progresses this season.