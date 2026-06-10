Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
WNBA · 1 hour ago

Sarah Ashlee Barker returns to Crypto with a fire under her belt

Holland Kaplan

Host · Writer

For the first time since being selected by the Portland Fire in the expansion draft, Sarah Ashlee Barker returned to Crypto.com Arena on Sunday to face the Los Angeles Sparks. While her jersey had changed, the emotions surrounding her coming back to where her professional career started had not.

“When I landed here, my heart felt warm,” Barker said. “I love this place. I love the organization, and I love the people I've gotten to know.”

The second-year guard spent her rookie season in Los Angeles before beginning a new chapter with Portland. Though the Fire came up short against the Sparks, Barker's return highlighted just how much her game and confidence have evolved in her second WNBA season.

Making her second start of the year, Barker once again proved why she has become one of Portland's most versatile players. Her shot wasn't falling, but she found other ways to impact the game.

Barker recorded seven assists, three rebounds, a steal, and a block, continuing to showcase the all-around style of play that has become her trademark since becoming part of the Fire. Her passing was especially impressive, as each one highlighted her vision and ability to create opportunities for her teammates.

That willingness to contribute in whatever way the game calls for reflects the mindset she has embraced throughout her young career, much of it being learned in LA.

“At the end of the day, it's not about who starts,” Barker said. “Whatever opportunity I'm given, I'm going to play with 100 percent effort and be who I am every time I step on the floor.”

The move to Portland has brought changes, but Barker believes those changes have helped her develop.

“The training we do and how we practice is completely different than what I'm used to, and I'm very blessed for it because new things create new growth,” she said.

The biggest difference in Year 2, according to Barker, has been her mindset.

“It was never that I didn't have confidence in myself,” Barker said. “I think I just took the pressure off myself and understood, ‘Go play the game that I love.’ Every single day, I get to do what I love.”

Back in Los Angeles, where her professional journey began, Barker's return served as a reminder that while teams may change, relationships and growth remain, and we are excited to see how she progresses this season. 

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jun 10 9:05 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
MIL

MIL

-1.5

-104

O 14.5

ATH

ATH

+1.5

-112

U 14.5

Jun 10 9:38 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
HOU

HOU

-1.5

+102

O 8.5

LAA

LAA

+1.5

-120

U 8.5

EDITOR'S PICKS

Prediction Market HQ
CFB Transfer Portal Home Page
Where to Watch Live Sports

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 1 month ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 1 month ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 1 month ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 1 month ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 1 month ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

2026 American League MVP Race Heats Up: Who Shows Value?
MLB · 1 day ago
2026 American League MVP Race Heats Up: Who Shows Value?
MLB Futures: Mariners, Yankees, and More Division Predictions
MLB · 3 days ago
MLB Futures: Mariners, Yankees, and More Division Predictions
MLB Futures: Ohtani, Acuna, and Sanchez Battle for Awards
MLB · 3 days ago
MLB Futures: Ohtani, Acuna, and Sanchez Battle for Awards
MLB Futures: Top Cy Young Contenders and Betting Insights
MLB · 3 days ago
MLB Futures: Top Cy Young Contenders and Betting Insights
Analyzing the Fierce National League Cy Young Race
MLB · 5 days ago
Analyzing the Fierce National League Cy Young Race