Ranking The Top 15 WNBA Players Right Now (All-Star Break Edition)

1. A'ja Wilson, C, Las Vegas Aces

The standard remains the standard. A'ja Wilson enters the break pacing the league in both scoring and blocks, while also ranking fourth in rebounding. Even more frightening for her opponents, the three-point range she's added (44.6%) has turned an already unguardable interior game into an impossible cover.

But Wilson's influence extends far beyond scoring. She can erase a defensive mistake at the rim, switch onto smaller players and dictate where an opponent is permitted to attack. Las Vegas asks more of her than any other contender asks of one player, and she continues to make that burden look routine. The Aces are 18-8, and oddsmakers have made Wilson a heavy odds-on favorite (-360 per FanDuel Sportsbook) to collect an unprecedented fifth MVP trophy, and for good reason.

2026 Stats

Points: 26.1 PPG

26.1 PPG Rebounds: 9.5 RPG

9.5 RPG Assists: 3.0 APG

3.0 APG Steals: 1.6 SPG

1.6 SPG Blocks: 2.0 BPG

Stats as of July 23