Ariel Atkins finds her rhythm despite another tough Sparks loss

The result wasn't what the Sparks wanted, but Ariel Atkins gave them another reason to believe better days are ahead.

After a quieter performance in the previous meeting with Phoenix, Atkins bounced back Wednesday night with 15 points, knocking down three of her six attempts from beyond the arc. She also added four rebounds, three assists and two blocks, doing a little bit of everything as Los Angeles battled the Mercury.

Atkins helped keep the Sparks within striking distance throughout the night. Every time Phoenix looked ready to pull away, she seemed to have an answer, whether it was a timely three-pointer or an extra pass. But once again, turnovers proved too much to overcome.

"If I knew, I'd fix it," head coach Lynne Roberts said after the game. "We had seven of them in the third quarter. I thought we had a chance to separate there. Defensively, we were doing a good job, but they had 20 points off our turnovers. That's the game."

Despite the team's five-game losing streak heading into the All-Star break, Roberts doesn't believe the Sparks are far off.

"We've had a tough stretch, and we've been right there in all these games," Roberts said. "I do think that we're really close."

She added that getting Kelsey Plum back after the break should give the Sparks another boost offensively, but emphasized that everyone on the roster has continued to grow during this stretch.

For Atkins, Wednesday was another example of why she's been one of the Sparks' most reliable players this season. Even when shots aren't falling for everyone else, the veteran guard continues to make positive plays on both ends of the floor. Whether she's hitting open threes, creating for teammates or making plays defensively, her impact goes well beyond the box score.

The timing of the All-Star break may also come at the right moment. The Sparks will have a chance to step away from basketball for a few days before returning to face the New York Liberty.

"We just talked about taking a complete mental break from basketball," Dearica Hamby said. "Enjoy your family, your friends and the All-Star activities. We showed last year we were able to respond after the All-Star break."

The Sparks are hoping the reset, along with performances like the one Atkins delivered Wednesday night, can help turn a string of close losses into wins during the second half of the season.