Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
WNBA · 1 hour ago

Ariel Atkins finds her rhythm despite another tough Sparks loss

Holland Kaplan

Host · Writer

The result wasn't what the Sparks wanted, but Ariel Atkins gave them another reason to believe better days are ahead.

After a quieter performance in the previous meeting with Phoenix, Atkins bounced back Wednesday night with 15 points, knocking down three of her six attempts from beyond the arc. She also added four rebounds, three assists and two blocks, doing a little bit of everything as Los Angeles battled the Mercury.

Atkins helped keep the Sparks within striking distance throughout the night. Every time Phoenix looked ready to pull away, she seemed to have an answer, whether it was a timely three-pointer or an extra pass. But once again, turnovers proved too much to overcome.

"If I knew, I'd fix it," head coach Lynne Roberts said after the game. "We had seven of them in the third quarter. I thought we had a chance to separate there. Defensively, we were doing a good job, but they had 20 points off our turnovers. That's the game."

Despite the team's five-game losing streak heading into the All-Star break, Roberts doesn't believe the Sparks are far off.

"We've had a tough stretch, and we've been right there in all these games," Roberts said. "I do think that we're really close."

She added that getting Kelsey Plum back after the break should give the Sparks another boost offensively, but emphasized that everyone on the roster has continued to grow during this stretch.

For Atkins, Wednesday was another example of why she's been one of the Sparks' most reliable players this season. Even when shots aren't falling for everyone else, the veteran guard continues to make positive plays on both ends of the floor. Whether she's hitting open threes, creating for teammates or making plays defensively, her impact goes well beyond the box score.

The timing of the All-Star break may also come at the right moment. The Sparks will have a chance to step away from basketball for a few days before returning to face the New York Liberty.

"We just talked about taking a complete mental break from basketball," Dearica Hamby said. "Enjoy your family, your friends and the All-Star activities. We showed last year we were able to respond after the All-Star break."

The Sparks are hoping the reset, along with performances like the one Atkins delivered Wednesday night, can help turn a string of close losses into wins during the second half of the season.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jul 23 6:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
KC

KC

+1.5

+198

O 8.5

DET

DET

-1.5

-240

U 8.5

Final
Braves -260, O 8
SD

SD

5

ATL

ATL

6

EDITOR'S PICKS

Prediction Market HQ
CFB Transfer Portal Home Page
app_store

For the Best of SportsGrid, Grab the App

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 2 months ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 3 months ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 3 months ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 3 months ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 3 months ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

Navigating MLB Trade Deadline Bets: Strategies & Insights
MLB · 3 days ago
Navigating MLB Trade Deadline Bets: Strategies & Insights
Impact of Player Injuries on NL Cy Young Award Odds
MLB · 3 days ago
Impact of Player Injuries on NL Cy Young Award Odds
MLB Futures: Analyzing Team Performances and Predictions
MLB · 4 days ago
MLB Futures: Analyzing Team Performances and Predictions
MLB Futures: Ohtani's MVP Race and Dodgers' Playoff Strategy
MLB · 4 days ago
MLB Futures: Ohtani's MVP Race and Dodgers' Playoff Strategy
MLB Futures Predictions: Cy Young & Manager Predictions
MLB · 4 days ago
MLB Futures Predictions: Cy Young & Manager Predictions