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WNBA · 10 minutes ago

Fudd wins three-point contest; Washington wins Shooting Stars competition

Rey Moralde

Host · Writer

CHICAGO — While WNBA events have been happening in this All-Star Weekend, the first events on the court happened on Friday night.

The Skills Challenge has been replaced with the Shooting Stars event. The rules are below in this tweet.

Teams would try to make shots in seven different locations, worth two and three points, within 70 seconds; the seventh spot, which was a logo three, was worth four points. Each team would decide their own three-player order, which consisted of a WNBA legend, current player, and a top high school prospect.

Squads from four WNBA markets competed. Washington (31) defeated Seattle (25) in the Finals as five-star prospect Jezelle "GG" Banks sank two four-pointers from the seventh spot to get the win. Other teams that participated were Minnesota and Dallas/Detroit (remember that the Detroit Shock moved and eventually landed in Dallas as the Wings).

The main event from Friday was the three-point contest. There were five balls in five stations. It's one point for the first four shots and a money ball worth two points for the last ball. A rack will be chosen by the contestant as a "money rack." And there were shots before and after the middle rack that were farther than normal that were worth three points.

Bridget Carleton (29) from the Fire and Azzi Fudd (24) from the Wings advanced to the Finals. And in the end, it was Fudd that won the championship with a scintillating 30-point round. Fudd was the first rookie to win the WNBA three-point contest. Other participants included Natisha Hiedeman from the Storm, Janelle Salaün from the Valkyries, Marina Mabrey from the Tempo, and Rhyne Howard from the Dream.

The weekend will close out on Saturday with the WNBA All-Star game.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jul 24 10:15 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
LAA

LAA

+1.5

+138

O 8.5

SF

SF

-1.5

-164

U 8.5

Final
Rockies +235, U 8.5
COL

COL

5

MIL

MIL

2

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