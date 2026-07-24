Fudd wins three-point contest; Washington wins Shooting Stars competition

CHICAGO — While WNBA events have been happening in this All-Star Weekend, the first events on the court happened on Friday night.

The Skills Challenge has been replaced with the Shooting Stars event. The rules are below in this tweet.

KIA SHOOTING STARS EXPLAINED Take a look through the @Kia Shooting Stars format ahead of WNBA All-Star Friday Night, tomorrow at 8pm/ET on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/qy3w70yyI3 — WNBA (@WNBA) July 23, 2026

Teams would try to make shots in seven different locations, worth two and three points, within 70 seconds; the seventh spot, which was a logo three, was worth four points. Each team would decide their own three-player order, which consisted of a WNBA legend, current player, and a top high school prospect.

The field is set Meet the participants in this year's @Kia WNBA Shooting Stars competition at #WNBAAllStar! Which team is taking home the hardware? pic.twitter.com/Gkb0EgI8q6 — WNBA (@WNBA) July 22, 2026

Squads from four WNBA markets competed. Washington (31) defeated Seattle (25) in the Finals as five-star prospect Jezelle "GG" Banks sank two four-pointers from the seventh spot to get the win. Other teams that participated were Minnesota and Dallas/Detroit (remember that the Detroit Shock moved and eventually landed in Dallas as the Wings).

Team Washington is CLUTCH! They needed 25 to win, they excelled with 31!@Kia | #KiaShootingStars pic.twitter.com/efADF23MIG — WNBA (@WNBA) July 25, 2026

The main event from Friday was the three-point contest. There were five balls in five stations. It's one point for the first four shots and a money ball worth two points for the last ball. A rack will be chosen by the contestant as a "money rack." And there were shots before and after the middle rack that were farther than normal that were worth three points.

Bridget Carleton (29) from the Fire and Azzi Fudd (24) from the Wings advanced to the Finals. And in the end, it was Fudd that won the championship with a scintillating 30-point round. Fudd was the first rookie to win the WNBA three-point contest. Other participants included Natisha Hiedeman from the Storm, Janelle Salaün from the Valkyries, Marina Mabrey from the Tempo, and Rhyne Howard from the Dream.

THE PEOPLE'S PRINCESS Azzi Fudd's second round score is 30 PTS! https://t.co/uwKJvukzCc pic.twitter.com/RgAvbxm55w — WNBA (@WNBA) July 25, 2026

The weekend will close out on Saturday with the WNBA All-Star game.