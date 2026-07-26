A’ja Wilson gets last laugh over Aces teammates as Team Spoon triumphs over Team Coop

The Las Vegas Aces will see a bit more swagger from A’ja Wilson the next time they see her.

On Saturday, Wilson would get one over on teammate Jackie Young and head coach Becky Hammon when Team Spoon defeated Team Coop 129-122 in the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game.

While the four-time MVP took a backseat to All-Star MVP and New York Liberty center Jonquel Jones and an early hot stretch from Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, Wilson still did a fair amount of damage. In 14 minutes of play, Wilson would put together 12 points and three rebounds, as well as a single assist and block.

Young would put together a more quiet outing for Team Coop, with her 10 minutes only being ahead of Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese on her team. With Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell and Toronto Tempo guard Marina Mabrey driving the offense, Young would put up only three points with one three-point shot. She would ultimately be more effective as a distributor, notching three assists.

The game served as a celebration of 30 years of the WNBA, as well as an acknowledgement of the momentum the league has received in recent years. With an All-Star Game record of 19,783 fans in attendance in Chicago, the spotlight on women’s sports continues to shine brightly.

With the latter half of the 2026 season officially tipping off against the Portland Fire for the Aces, the trio returns to Las Vegas to commandeer a team that has seen a fair deal of change over the past month. Regardless of the new faces, however, Wilson and Young will remain the driving forces as they aim to push the Aces to a fourth championship in five years.