Sparks celebrate Pride Night

The Los Angeles Sparks celebrated Pride Night on Sunday, June 7, welcoming fans to Crypto.com Arena for a matchup against the Portland Fire while honoring the league's longstanding commitment to inclusivity and self-expression.

Pride Night has become a meaningful tradition across the WNBA, and the Sparks embraced the occasion by creating an atmosphere centered around acceptance, community, and the importance of being authentically yourself. Legendary drag queen Elektra Del Rio also made an appearance and entertained the arena, making the night even more unforgettable with not only her stage presence but also her enthusiasm.

For Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts, the celebration reflects one of the qualities she appreciates most about the league.

“One of the things that I love about this league is the inclusivity,” Roberts said. “It's a league where you see players are able to be themselves and dress how they want and carry themselves how they want.”

Roberts emphasized that the WNBA's culture allows players and staff to express themselves openly while fostering a welcoming environment for everyone involved, something not every professional sports league does.

“I think that's what's fantastic about our league,” Roberts continued. “There's a celebration of being who you are. And so, for our organization, I'm happy to be a part of that.”

The WNBA has long been recognized as one of the most inclusive professional sports leagues in the world, with players, coaches, and organizations consistently using their platforms to advocate for equality and representation. The Sparks have remained an important part of that tradition, supporting initiatives that celebrate the diversity of both their team and fan base.

While the action on the court provided excitement for fans, Pride Night offered something that extended beyond basketball. It served as a reminder that sports can bring people together, no matter how they identify or who they love.