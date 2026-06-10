Sparks start three-game road trip, face Storm in Seattle

SEATTLE — The Sparks (5-6) hope to continue their momentum as they go back on the road for the next three games.

Their first stop and next Commissioner's Cup game (Sparks are 1-2 in the Cup) is in Seattle, Washington where they will play the Storm (3-10), who are on a six-game losing streak. A very young squad that is so very different from last year's team.

A certain Sparks player suited up for the Storm in the last two years.

"I'll be happy to see a lot of the people in the organization that were taking care of me those two years so I'm looking forward to it," Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike said.

Ogwumike still has a lot of love for Seattle. But she's back on the side of Los Angeles. And she's glad to be back.

"I was here for a long time so being in the city has been nice," Ogwumike admitted. "Getting to know my new teammates has been good. I feel like it's been a good transition."

As mentioned, the Storm has a very young team. The Sparks will still have their hands full against them.

"(Dominique) Malonga's back, Awa Fam is playing, (Katie Lou) Samuelson is back playing. So their roster's better than it was the first few weeks of the season," Sparks coach Lynne Roberts said. "They're big. I think for us, we've got to limit fouls. We've got to rebound and build on our defensive effort from the last game."

Ogwumike also commented on that tall frontcourt.

"We have to be aggressive. We can't make them feel comfortable," Ogwumike said. "(Malonga and Fam are) obviously two amazing frontcourt young players and we have to be able to match the energy that they bring on the court."

The Storm also have a dynamic rookie guard in Flau'jae Johnson, who is averaging 11.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

"Super explosive, really active offensively, defensively," Coach Roberts commented. "She's still learning and you can tell that but has the potential to get hot. So we've got to run her off the three-point line and make her make decisions. I think that's the key with her: get her into decision-making as she's still a rookie that's learning. But tons of talent."

"Big Four. She's somebody who comes out there and is fearless so we want to make sure that we can contain that a little bit," Ogwumike added. "I think her confidence is a big reason why she plays so well."

While the Storm team is young, Roberts and Ogwumike dare not look past them at all.

"I think that they're young. They're finding their ways," Ogwumike remarked. "A few players on that team that I've played with, and I think that they're scrappy. We have to make sure that we're equally as motivated to be able to make plays like they are."

"Don't believe the record. Any road win is tough so we're not overlooking anything at this stage," Roberts warned.

As for the Sparks, they played their most complete game against the Fire on Sunday. The team hopes they can keep it going.

Ogwumike admitted she has to continue to be aggressive.

"(Kelsey Plum) actually kind of lit a fire under me," Ogwumike said. "She said that she wanted me to be more aggressive. Erica (Wheeler) also told me that, too. I think I have a tendency to not try to overstep when I'm in a new system but I can't allow that to keep me from going out there and doing what I can do."

Roberts is very process-driven and while the record isn't where they want it to be, she believes it will come together.

"It's a work in progress and when you've got key players that are new to playing with one another, it just takes time," Roberts said. "I know in professional sports, patience is not a virtue. And even with our players, there's been some angst about it not coming together yet but it will if they stay. And if we can, as coaches, continue to challenge and raise the bar every time. But they're figuring it out, they really are. And I think you're seeing some of that chemistry out there, particularly like Nneka, KP, that type of thing."

The Storm also have Natisha Hiedeman, who is having a career season (13.8 points, 4.1 assists). She has done some damage against the Sparks in the past. Former Spark Zia Cooke has had a rebirth in her career as she is averaging a career-best 8.8 points per game. Jordan Horston has started all 13 games this season after missing all of last year due to an ACL tear. And scrappy Jade Melbourne will hustle her way through, even if it means losing her tooth again and again.

As for the Sparks, they just don't want the pendulum to swing too far on one side. They want to put together good performances on both side of the ball. Their game against the Fire was the first time they really did that this season.

If they can do that against the Storm, they'll have an excellent chance of going back to .500 after Wednesday.