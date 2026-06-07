Azzi Fudd is loving her WNBA experience

LOS ANGELES — The Dallas Wings' Azzi Fudd is soaking in every moment.

Drafted first overall by the Wings nearly two months ago, Fudd, just as nearly every WNBA draft pick before her, went straight from college to the pros in such a short period of time. There is hardly any time for her to transition to the big leagues but Fudd said before the Wings' game against the Sparks on Friday that the change to the professional level has been good.

She feels she hasn't had that big "Welcome to the W moment" just yet. But she is loving being in the league.

"I don't think there's been one big moment, but definitely a lot of little moments," Fudd said. "It's just like, wow, I'm really in the W."

Fudd had a breakout game when the Wings defeated the Liberty in New York on May 24th. She scored 17 of her season-high 24 points in a third period that saw her go on a heater that UConn fans got so familiar with.

"I think in New York, was the first time that (the game) slowed down (for me) a little," Fudd disclosed about getting used to the league. "I definitely felt more calm, more confident. Yeah, but I think each game has slowed down a little bit more and felt a little bit more comfortable."

Fudd feels she's in the right place in Dallas. Her teammates have made her feel welcome in the pros.

"I would say that I've entered a certain place where I think every single one of my teammates has done something that's made me feel a little more comfortable, more confident… like I belong. (They have) definitely just gone out of the way a little bit for me so I'm very grateful for that," Fudd admitted.

When asked about any moments that have surprised or were enjoyable in her experience with the WNBA so far, Fudd paused and thought about it for a minute before coming up with an answer.

"I don't know. I would say all of it," Fudd said. "Like the freedom, the free time, more time to explore new things with your teammates. It's a lot of fun."

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Fudd was put into the starting line-up recently and is averaging 12.0 points this season while shooting a hot .417 from three. She has been important to the Wings' 7-3 start, which is a franchise-best after 10 games since the team moved to Dallas.

She would end up scoring 11 points in 5 for 10 shooting from the field in the Wings' victory over the Sparks. In some instances, Fudd can be seen smiling coming out for the starting line-up intros. She seems to be really having the time of her life in the league.

But the rest of the league shouldn't be fooled by that smile. The player that has been called the "People's Princess" is a sniper on the court. And she has been raining from behind the arc with her lightning-quick release.

It's safe to say that the Princess is here.

Many thanks to the Podium Finish's Rob Tiongson for some of the questions.