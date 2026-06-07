Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
WNBA · 1 hour ago

Azzi Fudd is loving her WNBA experience

Rey Moralde

Host · Writer

LOS ANGELES — The Dallas Wings' Azzi Fudd is soaking in every moment.

Drafted first overall by the Wings nearly two months ago, Fudd, just as nearly every WNBA draft pick before her, went straight from college to the pros in such a short period of time. There is hardly any time for her to transition to the big leagues but Fudd said before the Wings' game against the Sparks on Friday that the change to the professional level has been good.

She feels she hasn't had that big "Welcome to the W moment" just yet. But she is loving being in the league.

"I don't think there's been one big moment, but definitely a lot of little moments," Fudd said. "It's just like, wow, I'm really in the W."

Fudd had a breakout game when the Wings defeated the Liberty in New York on May 24th. She scored 17 of her season-high 24 points in a third period that saw her go on a heater that UConn fans got so familiar with.

"I think in New York, was the first time that (the game) slowed down (for me) a little," Fudd disclosed about getting used to the league. "I definitely felt more calm, more confident. Yeah, but I think each game has slowed down a little bit more and felt a little bit more comfortable."

Fudd feels she's in the right place in Dallas. Her teammates have made her feel welcome in the pros.

"I would say that I've entered a certain place where I think every single one of my teammates has done something that's made me feel a little more comfortable, more confident… like I belong. (They have) definitely just gone out of the way a little bit for me so I'm very grateful for that," Fudd admitted.

When asked about any moments that have surprised or were enjoyable in her experience with the WNBA so far, Fudd paused and thought about it for a minute before coming up with an answer.

"I don't know. I would say all of it," Fudd said. "Like the freedom, the free time, more time to explore new things with your teammates. It's a lot of fun."

Fudd was put into the starting line-up recently and is averaging 12.0 points this season while shooting a hot .417 from three. She has been important to the Wings' 7-3 start, which is a franchise-best after 10 games since the team moved to Dallas. 

She would end up scoring 11 points in 5 for 10 shooting from the field in the Wings' victory over the Sparks. In some instances, Fudd can be seen smiling coming out for the starting line-up intros. She seems to be really having the time of her life in the league.

But the rest of the league shouldn't be fooled by that smile. The player that has been called the "People's Princess" is a sniper on the court. And she has been raining from behind the arc with her lightning-quick release.

It's safe to say that the Princess is here.

Many thanks to the Podium Finish's Rob Tiongson for some of the questions.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jun 7 8:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
SF

SF

+1.5

+110

O 8

CHC

CHC

-1.5

-130

U 8

Final
Braves -152, U 8.5
PIT

PIT

2

ATL

ATL

3

EDITOR'S PICKS

Prediction Market HQ
CFB Transfer Portal Home Page
Where to Watch Live Sports

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 1 month ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 1 month ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 1 month ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 1 month ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 1 month ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

MLB Futures: Mariners, Yankees, and More Division Predictions
MLB · 3 hours ago
MLB Futures: Mariners, Yankees, and More Division Predictions
MLB Futures: Ohtani, Acuna, and Sanchez Battle for Awards
MLB · 3 hours ago
MLB Futures: Ohtani, Acuna, and Sanchez Battle for Awards
MLB Futures: Top Cy Young Contenders and Betting Insights
MLB · 4 hours ago
MLB Futures: Top Cy Young Contenders and Betting Insights
Analyzing the Fierce National League Cy Young Race
MLB · 2 days ago
Analyzing the Fierce National League Cy Young Race
Aaron Judge Injury Shakes Up Latest 2026 AL MVP Race
MLB · 2 days ago
Aaron Judge Injury Shakes Up Latest 2026 AL MVP Race