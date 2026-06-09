Paige Bueckers enjoys playing in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — In her brief career in WNBA, Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers has already done so much. And a lot of that doing has come from playing against the Sparks in Crypto.Com Arena.

On August 20, 2025, Bueckers put up a career-high 44 points in her first game as a WNBA player in that very arena. She was unstoppable but was very much a one-woman team in that contest. She followed that up with an 18-6-7 line on September 7 in another Wings loss.

But before the game against the Sparks last Friday, Bueckers has felt different about this year compared to last year.

"We have a new coaching staff obviously and a lot of new teammates," Bueckers said. "We have a good mix of youth and veteran presence. We have a lot of depth. And then just trying to continue to grow and build a standard of identity for what we want to look like. So there's a whole lot of new. So we're all just trying to play together."

The second-year guard from UConn has expressed loving playing in Crypto.Com Arena.

"There's so much history to it," Bueckers acknowledged. "So many championships, so much winning. I'm a huge Kobe (Bryant) fan so growing up watching Kobe. And then just, I mean… I don't know, there's just like an aura about it. Just the feeling when you walk inside the gym that there's just so much, like I said, history and legacy written all over the gym. It's obviously L.A. so everybody loves L.A. and playing in L.A. so it's really fun to be able to play."

Bueckers quickly answered no when asked whether she still thinks about her scoring 44 points in that building.

She would go on to have a career-best 14 assists in the Wings' win against the Sparks on Friday. Bueckers is a cerebral and meticulous player and can carve a team up with her shooting or passing. She also finished with 18 points.

"I'm in a little bit different role this year," Bueckers said after the game. "Starting at point guard, playing a lot of point guard minutes. Just trying to get everybody involved. Make sure everybody's eatin', everybody's getting touches. Manage the game, make sure everyone's staying in rhythm."

Paige spoke with @NikkiKaySN1 after her historic double-double tonight in LA. #IONWNBA pic.twitter.com/v6huil0nvz — WNBA on ION (@IONWNBA) June 6, 2026

Bueckers reiterated how special it was to play in Los Angeles in the Wings' postgame press conference.

"I think it's just going out there having fun, playing with passion," Bueckers said. "L.A. and this arena specifically has so much history in it. It's a legendary building. And it's just an honor to play here. Dreamed and grew up watching games here. Was a big Kobe fan so just really enjoy it and try to soak that in just that I'm living out my dream."

The Sparks just missed out on the first pick when they lost the draft lottery for the 2025 Draft, which would've enabled them to get Bueckers. Still, Bueckers is making her own stamp on the sacred court of Crypto.Com Arena. It's just too bad that it wasn't for the WNBA team in Los Angeles.

Nevertheless, it's a special moment to watch Paige Bueckers operate on the basketball court whether it's in Los Angeles, Dallas, or anywhere else.

Contributions were made by Rob Tiongson of the Podium Finish, Jarrod Castillo of The Mirror, and Nikki Kay of Spectrum SportsNet and ION.