Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
WNBA · 2 hours ago

Aces add another player heading off to FIBA World Cup

Derek Hegna

Host · Writer

While the Las Vegas Aces are expected to be heavy contributors to the rosters for the 2026 FIBA World Cup, another lesser-known player is going back to represent her country once again.

On Sunday, it was confirmed that Aces forward Stephanie Talbot would be a part of Team Australia for the World Cup, which is set to go from Sept. 4-13 in Berlin.

It has been something of a challenging season for Talbot in her first go-around in Las Vegas, averaging only 3.5 points and three rebounds per game despite starting all but one of her 26 games and averaging 18.5 minutes.

However, Talbot’s international experience was what drew interest from the Aces, and Australia boasts one of the top women’s basketball teams in the world, with their most recent triumph being a bronze medal at the 2024 Olympics.

More holdovers from that bronze medal team include head coach Sandy Brondello (Toronto Tempo), as well as Isobel Borlase (Atlanta Dream), Ezi Magbegor (Seattle Storm), Jade Melbourne (Seattle), Alanna Smith (Dallas Wings) and Sami Whitcomb (Phoenix Mercury). The team is also confirmed to include another WNBA player in Chloe Bibby (Chicago Sky) to their ranks.

Talbot has been a part of Team Australia since 2015, participating in three Olympics and two World Cups so far. She played a part in the Australians taking home silver medals in the 2018 World Cups and bronze in the 2022 rendition, where she was also named to the All-Star five of the tournament.

Back in somewhat more familiar and friendlier territory, a good tournament could be what Talbot needs to find her footing and gain some momentum when the Aces begin their likely playoff push.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Final
Rays -126, U 7
CLE

CLE

0

TB

TB

1

Final
Braves -108, U 8.5
ATL

ATL

3

BAL

BAL

2

EDITOR'S PICKS

Prediction Market HQ
CFB Transfer Portal Home Page
app_store

For the Best of SportsGrid, Grab the App

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 3 months ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 3 months ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 3 months ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 3 months ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 3 months ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

NL Futures: Cy Young Race Heats Up as Players Shine Brightly
MLB · 13 hours ago
NL Futures: Cy Young Race Heats Up as Players Shine Brightly
AL Futures: Prediction Markets Cy Young Race & Wins Leader
MLB · 13 hours ago
AL Futures: Prediction Markets Cy Young Race & Wins Leader
Navigating MLB Trade Deadline Bets: Strategies & Insights
MLB · 6 days ago
Navigating MLB Trade Deadline Bets: Strategies & Insights
Impact of Player Injuries on NL Cy Young Award Odds
MLB · 6 days ago
Impact of Player Injuries on NL Cy Young Award Odds
MLB Futures: Analyzing Team Performances and Predictions
MLB · 1 week ago
MLB Futures: Analyzing Team Performances and Predictions