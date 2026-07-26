Aces add another player heading off to FIBA World Cup

While the Las Vegas Aces are expected to be heavy contributors to the rosters for the 2026 FIBA World Cup, another lesser-known player is going back to represent her country once again.

On Sunday, it was confirmed that Aces forward Stephanie Talbot would be a part of Team Australia for the World Cup, which is set to go from Sept. 4-13 in Berlin.

It has been something of a challenging season for Talbot in her first go-around in Las Vegas, averaging only 3.5 points and three rebounds per game despite starting all but one of her 26 games and averaging 18.5 minutes.

However, Talbot’s international experience was what drew interest from the Aces, and Australia boasts one of the top women’s basketball teams in the world, with their most recent triumph being a bronze medal at the 2024 Olympics.

More holdovers from that bronze medal team include head coach Sandy Brondello (Toronto Tempo), as well as Isobel Borlase (Atlanta Dream), Ezi Magbegor (Seattle Storm), Jade Melbourne (Seattle), Alanna Smith (Dallas Wings) and Sami Whitcomb (Phoenix Mercury). The team is also confirmed to include another WNBA player in Chloe Bibby (Chicago Sky) to their ranks.

Talbot has been a part of Team Australia since 2015, participating in three Olympics and two World Cups so far. She played a part in the Australians taking home silver medals in the 2018 World Cups and bronze in the 2022 rendition, where she was also named to the All-Star five of the tournament.

Back in somewhat more familiar and friendlier territory, a good tournament could be what Talbot needs to find her footing and gain some momentum when the Aces begin their likely playoff push.