Nneka Ogwumike leads by example as Sparks smother the Fire

When the Los Angeles Sparks needed someone to steady the ship, they turned to the player who has been doing exactly that for more than a decade.

Nneka Ogwumike once again showed why she remains the heartbeat of the franchise, helping the Sparks snap a three-game losing streak with an 89-72 victory over the Portland Fire on Sunday night. The veteran forward finished with 20 points and a dominant 17 rebounds, controlling the glass and setting the tone in a game the Sparks desperately needed.

Head coach Lynne Roberts was delighted to see the Sparks finish the game strong offensively.

“Nneka was just unbelievable on the glass,” Roberts said.

The numbers only tell part of the story. While Ogwumike's double-double anchored the box score, her leadership has become equally valuable to a team still searching for its consistency.

“Nneka is incredibly confident in what she can do and her role and her impact in all the ways, whether it's the 17 rebounds or being the president of the PA (players association),” Roberts said. “She has an impact wherever she goes.”

According to Roberts, that influence stems from a balance few players possess.

“She is equally humble. She's always wanting to get better. She wants to be coached. She wants to work on her stuff. There's no ego,” Roberts said. “I think the best leaders have that perfect balance of being confident in who they are, but coupled with a great humility that makes people want to follow them. And I think Nneka embodies that really, really well.”

Ogwumike's approach to leadership isn't about speeches or demanding attention.

“I've always kind of been the type of person where I let my discipline speak,” she said. “I don't always try to tell people what to think.”

Instead, she focuses on creating trust and accountability.

“I try my best to foster an environment where she feels comfortable and open to either ask me questions or even tell me what I need to be doing,” Ogwumike said.

That selfless mentality was reflected in the Sparks' defensive effort, which held Portland to just 29 second-half points.

“Defense is really where it's at,” Ogwumike said. “And today, I think we did a really good job of not leaving any gas in the tank on the defensive end.”

On a night when the Sparks needed a leader, Ogwumike once again showed why she remains their foundation.