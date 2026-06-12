Ranking The Top 15 WNBA Players Right Now: Clark Slides, Miles Surges

11. Brittney Sykes, G, Toronto Tempo
2026 Stats: 21.6 PPG | 4.3 RPG | 3.5 APG | 1.6 SPG | 0.4 BPG
Building an expansion franchise from scratch is supposed to be painful, but Brittney Sykes didn't get the memo. As the tone-setter for the inaugural Toronto Tempo (7-5), Sykes is shouldering a massive two-way workload, attacking downhill with relentless aggression to the tune of 21.6 points per game. Yes, her shooting splits (40.7% from the field, 25.9% from deep) show the strain of being a primary option. But Sykes' sheer volume, elite defensive edge, and ability to keep a brand-new team immediately competitive make her top-11 status undeniable.