Wilson named Western Conference Player of the Week for 30th time

LAS VEGAS – A’ja Wilson is just three Player of the Week awards away from equaling Tina Charles for the most all-time in the WNBA.

The Aces’ four-time MVP earned her 30th career Western Conference Player of the Week honor on Tuesday after leading her team to a 3-0 record from June 8-14. It is Wilson’s second of the season after claiming the award on May 17.

Wilson, 29, holds the record for the most weekly honors in the West, with former Ace Candace Parker second at 26. Tina Charles scooped up 33 over the duration of her illustrious career in the Eastern Conference.

Wilson averaged 30 points per game and a league-high 2.7 blocks per game as she led Las Vegas to a clean sweep of wins last week. The third victory was a statement one over the then No. 1 Minnesota Lynx on Saturday at Michelob ULTRA Arena — catapulting the Aces into the top spot in the standings at the time.

Wilson added nine rebounds and 4.7 assists per game to her tally, shooting 53.7% from the field, 55.6% from three, and 84.4% from the line on that stretch. She racked up two double-doubles, a pair of 30-point games, and extended her league-leading streak of 20-point games to 11 straight.

The reigning Finals MVP poured in 24 points and added 10 rebounds to help the Aces take down the Lynx 100-97 in a close one — putting Vegas just one win away from the Commissioner’s Cup championship game.

The Aces also beat Seattle, 101-91, on June 8 behind 34 points, 12 rebounds, and 9 assists from Wilson — the first time anybody in the WNBA had ever recorded that stat line. It was also the game in which A’ja became the fastest player to score 6,000 points in W history.

Sandwiched in between was a 105-89 road win against Portland on June 11. Wilson chipped in with 32 points on 10-20 shooting.

The Aces are now 10-4 overall and 5-1 in the Cup after falling to Dallas 96-66 on Monday. They will drop the curtain on Cup play on Wednesday in Phoenix. A win would send Las Vegas to the championship game, setting up a rendezvous against New York on June 30.