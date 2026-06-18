Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
WNBA · 1 hour ago

Aces set for Commissioner's Cup championship rematch with New York

Arion Armeniakos

Host · Writer

Back to the Commissioner’s Cup final they go. 

The Las Vegas Aces (11-4) defeated the Phoenix Mercury (4-12) on the road, 86-76, on Wednesday night to seal their return to the championship game for the first time since 2023. 

The victory was the Aces’ (6-1) sixth in the competition, setting up a rendezvous with a familiar foe, the New York Liberty, on June 30 for all the marbles. With both teams having identical records (11-4), the Liberty will host the clash due to having a better point differential. 

Vegas needed a win against Phoenix to progress after losing by 30 to the Dallas Wings on Monday. The Aces delivered a bounce-back performance powered by another double-double (33 points, 11 rebounds) from A’ja Wilson. 

The four-time MVP added three assists, five steals, and two blocks — recording her third career 30+ points, 10+ rebounds, 5+ steals game. Nobody else in WNBA history has ever had more than one such game. Wilson also has 15 more 30+ points, 10+ rebounds games (33) than any other player in league history. 

NaLyssa Smith (21) and Jackie Young (20) combined for 41 points, helping A'ja and the Aces, who lacked bench scoring (4). 

Smith’s outing was her second-highest points total of the campaign. Her season-high was 22 points against Los Angeles on May 23. Young went 4-8 from three-point range and added two rebounds, nine assists, and five steals. Chelsea Gray chipped in with nine dimes. 

“I think it started with training camp. She came in ready,” Young said of Smith’s growing impact all over the floor this year. “She was in better shape. She was locked in, and that’s showing. She knows our system now, too, so being more comfortable and just the work that she put in the off-season.” 

The Aces had to overcome a few obstacles — including coming from behind at half-time — to secure the win. The Mercury was boosted by 32 bench points while shooting 43 percent from beyond the arc and 93 percent from the line. Kahleah Copper paced the hosts with 26 points.

In contrast, the Aces shot 5-21 from deep and 19-25 at the charity stripe — but still outscored Phoenix 41-27 in the second half after trailing 49-45 at the break. Wilson had 18 and Young had 12 after two quarters. 

“That was a next-level type of effort on the defensive end [in the second half],” head coach Becky Hammon said. “[Wilson] and [Young] and everybody that came in did a really great job [at] being disruptive. We got our hands on a lot of basketballs. 18 steals has to be some kind of a record for us. 

“Just being disruptive and active, that’s what I’ve been asking for. And they really came out in that second half and did it at an elite level.” 

The 18 takeaways by the Aces were the most by any team this year as they leveled their season series against the Mercury at one apiece after Phoenix spoiled Vegas’ Ring Night on May 9 with a 99-66 win.

Looking ahead to the Cup finale, the Aces or the Liberty will become the first repeat champs after there has been a different winner since the competition was introduced in 2021. 

Las Vegas and New York have both been to the championship game twice. The Aces won in 2022 and lost in 2023 — to the Liberty 82-63. The Liberty then went back to the final in 2024 and lost to the Minnesota Lynx, 94-89.

Asked about her mindset going into the game, Hammon said: “Obviously, I like winning games. … There’s a bit of money on the line [for the players], I love that. 

“Of course, the league and the people probably want to see New York vs. Vegas, so I think it’s good for the fans. [New York] has been a tough place for us to play the last few years, so it’s going to be a great battle. [The Liberty] is playing really well right now.”

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Final
Mets -136, O 9
NYM

NYM

9

CIN

CIN

1

Final
Marlins +102, O 9.5
MIA

MIA

12

PHI

PHI

4

EDITOR'S PICKS

Prediction Market HQ
CFB Transfer Portal Home Page
Where to Watch Live Sports

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 1 month ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 1 month ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 1 month ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 1 month ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 2 months ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

White Sox Surprising Season: Overcoming Injuries and Expectations
MLB · 3 days ago
White Sox Surprising Season: Overcoming Injuries and Expectations
Phillies' Playoff Hopes: Can They Turn It Around This Season?
MLB · 3 days ago
Phillies' Playoff Hopes: Can They Turn It Around This Season?
MLB Cy Young Predictions: Analyzing Top Contenders and Markets
MLB · 5 days ago
MLB Cy Young Predictions: Analyzing Top Contenders and Markets
MLB All-Star Selections & Home Run Derby Predictions 2026
MLB · 5 days ago
MLB All-Star Selections & Home Run Derby Predictions 2026
2026 American League MVP Race Heats Up: Who Shows Value?
MLB · 1 week ago
2026 American League MVP Race Heats Up: Who Shows Value?