Sparks return home to play Olivia Miles, Lynx

LOS ANGELES — It's been a mixed week for the Los Angeles Sparks.

They had a three-game winning streak going into the weekend. It was their first time being over .500 13 games into the season since 2020. Things were looking up.

And it all came crashing down at the tail end of their road trip. The Golden State Valkyries continue to be a thorn on the Sparks' side, limiting them to 58 points, their lowest scoring output of the 2026 season. While they're still at .500 (7-7) and they have won three of the last four games, it was not a happy trip back home.

But there's not much that can be done except to shake it off and move on to the next round.

"Go to rest and get back at it tomorrow," Sparks forward Dearica Hamby said after their loss on Monday against the Valkyries. "We got Minnesota (in) two days."

Yes, it doesn't get any easier for the Sparks as they face the current top team in the league, the Minnesota Lynx (11-3). Winners of nine of their last 10 games, the Lynx didn't miss a beat even with Napheesa Collier out, who has yet to play a game this year.

The Lynx may have lost a lot of very good players in Alanna Smith (free agency to Wings), Jessica Shepard (free agency to Wings), Bridget Carleton (expansion draft to the Fire), and Natisha Hiedeman (free agency to Storm). But they gained a few good ones as well. One of them is their rookie, #2 overall pick of this year's draft, Olivia Miles.

There was no doubt about Miles' ability; she had been a top prospect for years. But not sure anybody (but her) saw this coming. Again, no Collier so far this season but Miles has dazzled and led the Lynx to the best record in the league. Pundits expected some dropoff but the Lynx never budged from anything. Miles is averaging 18.1 points per game to lead the team as well as 5.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.5 steals. Because everyone loves to discuss end-of-year awards in the second month of a five-month regular season, here's a take from this humble Sparks beat writer: Miles is not only a Rookie of the Year favorite but also a legit Most Valuable Player candidate at this moment.

Courtney Williams was playing point guard for the Lynx in the last two seasons but she has moved to her natural position of shooting guard and it has paid dividends. Williams has more room to work with and is free to roam around. She is averaging a career-best in scoring (16.5 points) and field goal percentage (.495). Kayla McBride has been consistent as ever and is producing her usual perimeter offense (14.2 points). Free agent signing and second-time Lynx player Natasha Howard is back to an increased role to the tune of 17.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per contest. And with Phee out, Nia Coffey has filled in admirably with career-highs in scoring (8.7 points), rebounding (5.9 rebounds), assists (2.1 dimes), blocked shots (1.4 blocks), and minutes played (26.2 minutes per).

Every team strives to be where the Lynx is. Coach Cheryl Reeve has them on top offensively and defensively this season. The heartbreak of the 2025 postseason has made them tougher than ever.

That's where the Sparks want to be. While they have a sterling road record at 5-2, they've had trouble at home with a 2-5 slate. To be a top team, the Sparks need to win in L.A.

"Winning at home is imperative," Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike said last week. "And it's not just because you need a win at home but when it gets down to the season, you're playing for home court advantage because there is an advantage there. We have a very iconic arena as well. There's so much here that the fans bring. It's important that we are able to generate and maintain the focus that it requires to win at home. Because we've shown that we can win on the road. The system is a bit more insular when you're on the road. So we want to be able to create that same focus, laser focus, when we're at home to be able to win."

They've already had a difficult time winning in Los Angeles. It's made harder with Minnesota coming in. It's next level with Cameron Brink out for the game due to a left ankle injury suffered in San Francisco. And another obstacle if Kelsey Plum doesn't play, who's deemed questionable because of a lower left leg injury. The team is 1-2 without Plum in the line-up.

Still, with or without Plum, Hamby needs to get back to her scoring ways; she's been held to single digits the last three games after scoring double digits for 39 straight games before that. Ogwumike is averaging 12 rebounds her last four games. Ariel Atkins has been great defending the perimeter but has struggled to make a three-pointer recently (2 for 17 in her last four games, .118). If the game gets close, Erica Wheeler can be counted on to make the big shots. And Rae Burrell has given the team a shot in the arm from the bench; she's averaging a career-high 10.6 points per game this season.

The Sparks may be at .500 but they are capable of beating a team like the Lynx. It would be huge for their confidence.

Can it be done? That's why basketball games are played on the court and not on the internet.