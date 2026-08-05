Sparks face Sky in first game of back-to-back on the road

CHICAGO — The Sparks (11-17) are doing their best to move on to the next chapter.

Kelsey Plum was traded last Saturday night. The Sparks picked up the pieces and finally snapped their long losing streak after a win in Portland. Plum herself would score 20 points off the bench in her Mercury debut and helped defeat the Sky in Chicago.

Now the Sparks will try to do that feat themselves as they face the Sky (11-19) on Wednesday night.

The last time they faced each other, it didn't go so well for the Sparks. A bad second quarter doomed them. It was really the only game where the Sparks didn't play well in that six-game skid.

And the Sparks have to be careful how to handle their players on Wednesday. Right after the Sky, they have to turn around and travel to Minnesota to face the Lynx on Thursday night for their second game of a back-to-back. It has not been an easy road for the Sparks and it's going to get more difficult the deeper they get into this season.

As for the Sky? They don't have Skylar Diggins (knee), Rickea Jackson (out for the season), and Azurá Stevens (personal reasons) available. Sydney Taylor, who has been one of the best stories this year for the W, is questionable as she hurt her groin in their game against the Mercury. Having her has given the Sky a lot of hope. On Saturday, Taylor made the game-winning three in an upset over the defending champion Aces.

Still, even without Taylor, the Sparks would have to contend with the size of Kamilla Cardoso. And the Sky still have talent in players like Gabriela Jaquez, Natasha Cloud, Courtney Vandersloot, Jacy Sheldon, and DiJonai Carrington.

The Sparks were carried by Dearica Hamby and Nneka Ogwumike in Portland. They'll be flanked by the backcourt combination of Erica Wheeler and Ariel Atkins, who has been scoring better as of late. The injury list is clear, which means new acquisition Monique Akoa Makani is expected to make her debut for the Sparks on Wednesday. Her perimeter defense is badly needed for the Sparks.

The team is currently five games behind the #8 seed Mystics. If they want to make a run to the postseason, they'll have to take care of business against teams like the Sky.

It'll be a difficult road to the postseason. But with two first round picks in tow, the future is looking more clear for the Sparks. For now, though, they'll be in the clouds.