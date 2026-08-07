TST Best Bets: August 7, 2026

Tonight’s WNBA doubleheader features four playoff teams separated by just 3.5 cumulative games in the standings.

The opener pits the Atlanta Dream against a Washington Mystics team that has surged up the standings with five consecutive wins, including a comeback victory over Dallas on Wednesday. In the nightcap, the Wings will look to bounce back against the red-hot Golden State Valkyries, who have won 11 of its last 13 games and climbed into championship contention.

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First Pick: Washington Mystics +6 over Atlanta Dream

Rundown:The Mystics are a fascinating sleeping giant in this league, establishing themselves as a legitimate postseason threat since the All-Star break.

Over the last 15 games, Washington ranks first in defensive rating and last in offensive rating, but that unusual formula has produced its best stretch of the season at 10-5.

That run has put the Mystics firmly in playoff position, 5.5 games ahead of the ninth-place Sparks. Vegas still does not appear sold, however, with Washington listed as a considerable home underdog in this matchup.

The Mystics are 9-1 against the spread as home underdogs this season, and even if they cannot win outright, we’re backing that trend to continue here.

The Dream have not been at their peak lately, going 8-7 over their last 15 games, and their offense could be in for a difficult night against this elite Washington defense.

Second Pick: Golden State Valkyries +1 over Dallas WIngs

Aug 4, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Valkyries guard Veronica Burton (22) rebounds the ball during the fourth quarter against the Toronto Tempo at Chase Center. Justine Willard-Imagn Images Aug 4, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Valkyries guard Veronica Burton (22) rebounds the ball during the fourth quarter against the Toronto Tempo at Chase Center.

Rundown:The Wings’ rise from the clear worst team in the league last season to a potential title contender was one of the most exciting storylines in the W this year, but that dream is beginning to look a little too good to be true.

Dallas has stumbled out of the All-Star break, going 1-3 with its lone victory coming against Connecticut, yet Vegas continues to give the Wings a solid amount of respect with this line.

Meanwhile, the Valkyries have won an impressive 11 of their last 13 games and entered the race with the Lynx and Aces for the best record in the league.

Getting points with Golden State during this run, even on the road, is too good of an opportunity to pass up, particularly considering Dallas’ recent struggles.