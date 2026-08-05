MVP honors in sight for A’ja Wilson after third Western Conference Player of the Month award this season

There are only seven people across North American sports who have claimed five MVP titles or more. All-time greats such as Wayne Gretzky, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Peyton Manning have staked their claims as legends of the game by accomplishing the feat.

Should she reach that summit once again, A’ja Wilson will become the first woman in any sport to join that illustrious group, all but ending the debate on the greatest women’s basketball player of all time.

The Las Vegas Aces superstar got one step closer to realizing that dream on Wednesday, when she was named Western Conference Player of the Month for July.

It marks the third consecutive month that Wilson has earned the award, winning the honors in May and June of 2026 as well. She also pushes her WNBA record of monthly awards to 16.

Despite missing two games with a leg injury, Wilson pushed the Aces to a 6-3 record as they continue aiming for a top seed in the WNBA playoff picture. When she was on the court, Wilson averaged a double-double with a league-high 28.3 points and a third-highest 10.6 rebounds per game. She would also pace the league with 1.9 blocks per game for the month, as well.

Even more impressive was Wilson did not play a game where she scored less than 20 points. She would have four games where she finished with at least 30 points, as well as five double-double outings.

With the awards piling up for Wilson, the MVP trophy is well and truly within her grasp once again.