Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
WNBA · 10 minutes ago

MVP honors in sight for A’ja Wilson after third Western Conference Player of the Month award this season

Derek Hegna

Host · Writer

There are only seven people across North American sports who have claimed five MVP titles or more. All-time greats such as Wayne Gretzky, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Peyton Manning have staked their claims as legends of the game by accomplishing the feat.

Should she reach that summit once again, A’ja Wilson will become the first woman in any sport to join that illustrious group, all but ending the debate on the greatest women’s basketball player of all time.

The Las Vegas Aces superstar got one step closer to realizing that dream on Wednesday, when she was named Western Conference Player of the Month for July.

It marks the third consecutive month that Wilson has earned the award, winning the honors in May and June of 2026 as well. She also pushes her WNBA record of monthly awards to 16.

Despite missing two games with a leg injury, Wilson pushed the Aces to a 6-3 record as they continue aiming for a top seed in the WNBA playoff picture. When she was on the court, Wilson averaged a double-double with a league-high 28.3 points and a third-highest 10.6 rebounds per game. She would also pace the league with 1.9 blocks per game for the month, as well.

Even more impressive was Wilson did not play a game where she scored less than 20 points. She would have four games where she finished with at least 30 points, as well as five double-double outings.

With the awards piling up for Wilson, the MVP trophy is well and truly within her grasp once again.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Aug 5 6:35 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
LAA

LAA

+1.5

+124

O 8

BAL

BAL

-1.5

-134

U 8

Aug 5 6:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
WSH

WSH

+1.5

+174

O 9.5

PHI

PHI

-1.5

-186

U 9.5

EDITOR'S PICKS

Prediction Market HQ
CFB Transfer Portal Home Page
app_store

For the Best of SportsGrid, Grab the App

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 3 months ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 3 months ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 3 months ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 3 months ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 3 months ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

Predicting MLB Season Records: Dodgers vs. Brewers
MLB · 21 hours ago
Predicting MLB Season Records: Dodgers vs. Brewers
NL Futures: Cy Young Race Heats Up as Players Shine Brightly
MLB · 1 week ago
NL Futures: Cy Young Race Heats Up as Players Shine Brightly
AL Futures: Prediction Markets Cy Young Race & Wins Leader
MLB · 1 week ago
AL Futures: Prediction Markets Cy Young Race & Wins Leader
Navigating MLB Trade Deadline Bets: Strategies & Insights
MLB · 2 weeks ago
Navigating MLB Trade Deadline Bets: Strategies & Insights
Impact of Player Injuries on NL Cy Young Award Odds
MLB · 2 weeks ago
Impact of Player Injuries on NL Cy Young Award Odds