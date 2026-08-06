Sparks play second game of back-to-back on the road against Lynx

MINNEAPOLIS — The Sparks (11-18) will end their three-game road trip against the best team in the league.

The Minnesota Lynx (25-6) have dominated the league all season long. Before the season started, many pundits thought that the Lynx would struggle with Napheesa Collier sidelined for an extended period.

Rookie Olivia Miles had other plans.

Miles would dazzle the league with her drives, playmaking, poise, and even shooting. The Lynx didn't skip a beat with Miles being the engine. The Rookie of the Year award is hers to lose and she's playing like an MVP (let's be honest here; A'ja Wilson is winning that award again but that's neither here nor there).

And Collier has returned. In the four games that she's played, Phee has averaged 18.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists. Let's also throw in 1.5 steals and a block per game.

The Lynx are motivated by that 2025 playoff heartbreak. They're looking like favorites to win it all this season.

It'll take everything from the Sparks to get this win. They've lost seven of their last eight games but when they did play the Lynx on July 15th, they were able to hang until the end. Their match-up on Thursday will be even more difficult. As mentioned, Collier is back and the Sparks are playing the second game of a back-to-back.

The Sparks lost the first game of that back-to-back against the Sky.

"We just have some things to figure out, I think," Sparks forward Cameron Brink said after the loss. "You know, we're not losing hope. We're just figuring stuff out right now."

It was also a late run that did the Sparks in against the Sky. It's about keeping composure, not having those turnovers at the worst times, and being able to defend when they need it the most. The Lynx can pick them apart from all angles. They can shoot the three. Courtney Williams can kill from the midrange. Miles seems to get inside at will. Phee is a three-level scorer and can really only get better as she gets her sea legs back.

It's never been about the talent with the Sparks. Nneka Ogwumike and Dearica Hamby are capable of double-doubles every night. Erica Wheeler is a steady hand. If Ariel Atkins is available (she got hurt in the fourth quarter of the Sky game and is listed as probable), she can defend the perimeter (and has been hitting open threes better as of late). Rae Burrell has become a dynamite scorer. Monique Akoa Makani is a combo guard and has potential as an excellent two-way player. And Brink can change the complexion of the game with her defense (of course, she has to be available). Consistency, however, has been a problem with these Sparks all season long.

If they can put it all together on Thursday (even with the fatigue), the Sparks can upset the Lynx.

Granted, it's a lot of "ifs" but it can be done.