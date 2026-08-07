Sparks end road trip with upset win over Lynx

MINNEAPOLIS — It was said many times on this humble column that basketball games aren't won on paper or on the internet. They're won by playing them on a basketball court.

The Sparks, who had been defeated in seven of their last eight games coming into Thursday, dueled the Lynx, who had won 10 games in a row coming into Thursday. It's easy to predict who won this game.

But that's not what happened on Thursday.

The Sparks came into Minnesota and defeated the Lynx with some outstanding defense in the fourth quarter. They ended the game in an 8-0 run and scored the upset over the team with the best record in the league, 89-82.

In the middle of it all was Cameron Brink.

"It’s good to play to our potential. I would say it that way," Sparks coach Lynne Roberts said. "I thought Cam was a phenomenal difference maker. (Napheesa Collier) is a really hard guard with her turnarounds and the stepback. She’s just so skilled but Cam’s length was a factor down the stretch."

Brink was able to block two of Collier's shots. Her last block was with under two minutes left with the Sparks up, 85-82, and it was a crucial defensive play for L.A.

"Cam really is kind of our North Star. Her and (Ariel Atkins) are kind of our North Star when it comes to our defense," Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike said. "(Atkins) does her job to take care of things in the perimeter and Cam is almost like the finisher inside. So being able to have her inside, being physical, making plays, bouncing back from tough plays… I think it was really the difference maker for our defense, especially down the stretch."

The Sparks held the Lynx to 11 points in the final quarter. Brink mentioned after the Sky game last night that she was disappointed in herself. But she followed that up with what was probably her best defensive game of her young career.

"I was really nervous about today, to be honest," Brink admitted. "Our last back-to-back, we had a really early one and I haven't played very many games in the W so back-to-backs are daunting but I think, like Nneka said, I've honestly been leaning on her a lot and I'm very thankful for her presence. We had a really good team meeting today. I think we're just really candid with each other and I think you know we're just getting closer as a team so I've honestly just been leaning on everybody and it's been great."

Dash Cam footage. 12 PTS | 8 REB | 5 AST | 3 BLK | 5-8 FGM pic.twitter.com/jobQKj3xXu — Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) August 7, 2026

This win was very reminiscent of how they would win last season. After being down 11 in the first, the Sparks were able to take the lead early in the second. While the Lynx would get up by eight at halftime, the Sparks stayed within range and hung around until they could steal the game at the end. As mentioned earlier, the Sparks scored the last eight points of the game.

Monique Akoa Makani ended up closing the game and it paid dividends for the Sparks. She made a jumper that put the Sparks up, 87-82, with over a minute left.

"I think Monique was tremendous," Coach Roberts said. "She’s been with us four days and she played down the stretch, played in the final minutes. This has been an interesting four days but I’m really proud of our group. The way we just kept on business and the way we responded to last night. Back-to-backs are tough. Traveling in between them is tough. And our players showed tremendous toughness and fortitude and I think that’s the thing I’m the most pleased with.”

Sparks had five players in double figures and were led by Rae Burrell's 17. Brink had an incredible game and was +22, the highest among all players. She had 12 points, eight boards, five assists (career-high), and three blocks (second game in a row she's done that). The Lynx were led by Olivia Miles with 23 points, eight rebounds, and five assists while Collier had 21 points, eight rebounds, and six dimes.

The Sparks ended the road trip with a 2-1 slate, though probably not in the way many expected. They will have a two-game stay in L.A., starting with the rough-and-tumble Golden State Valkyries on a Sunday afternoon.