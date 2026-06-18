Jihyun Park is hot off the bench despite a tough loss to the Minnesota Lynx

South Korean rookie Jihyun Park has spent much of her first WNBA season waiting for opportunities. On Tuesday night against the Minnesota Lynx, she made the most of the biggest one she has received yet.

Despite the Los Angeles Sparks falling 99-83 to the Lynx, Park provided one of the few bright spots in the loss. The rookie forward played a season-high 22 minutes and delivered 13 points off the bench, giving the Sparks energy on both ends of the floor.

Park, who became the first South Korean player in franchise history when she joined the Sparks, and the third in WNBA history, showed poise and confidence against one of the WNBA's toughest teams. Whether attacking the basket or making plays defensively, she consistently brought intensity during her extended run.

Head coach Lynne Roberts praised Park's effort after the game.

“She knows what she's doing,” Roberts said. “Strong, defensively, just played her tail off. I thought that was definitely a bright spot for us, JP. That's what you need to do. You get those moments, take advantage of it.”

And Park certainly did.

Speaking through her translator after the game, Park expressed gratitude for the opportunity and for the support she has received from Roberts and the Sparks organization.

“She says she's extremely grateful for the opportunity, for Coach Lynne, and trusting her and believing in her,” her translator said. “Overall, offensively, she just has a mindset of staying ready at all times whenever her name's called.”

While Park was pleased to contribute, she admitted the adjustment to the WNBA has not been easy.

“Truthfully, it was a very difficult game for her because the WNBA is such a high level,” her translator explained. “But she wants to make more of an impact when she's on the court and be more dependable for her teammates and to the coach.”

Park also emphasized how thankful she is for the support she has received from teammates, coaches, and the organization as she navigates her rookie season.

“She just wants to pay back the team the best way possible,” her translator said. “Every opportunity she gets, she wants to sacrifice and do what's necessary to help the team.”

The final score may not have gone the Sparks' way, but Park's breakout performance offered a glimpse of what the 26-year-old rookie can bring as she continues to grow into her role.