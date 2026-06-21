Sparks get ready to play Liberty in Anniversary Game of 30th WNBA season

LOS ANGELES – This upcoming Sparks game on Sunday will be special.

On June 21, 1997, the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) played its very first game. The New York Liberty visited the Los Angeles Sparks in the then-Great Western Forum. The Liberty defeated the Sparks, 67-57, and a revolution was on.

The revolution had its twists and turns, ups and downs, and lefts and rights. But now in its 30th season, the WNBA is here to stay. And the Sparks and Liberty will commemorate that game by playing on the anniversary of the inaugural WNBA contest. Three decades later, two of the original teams will clash at Crypto.Com Arena.

It is not lost upon today’s Sparks.

"This year for the WNBA has just been insane," Sparks guard Ariel Atkins said. "I hope everything that we're doing is giving people not only hope for the future for their sports but also understanding that we aren't going anywhere. We're here to stay and we're only going to get better."

Past Sparks players such as Delisha Milton-Jones, Essence Carson, and Tamecka Dixon stopped by practice on Saturday and gave speeches to the current players.

"I think it's awesome," Sparks coach Lynne Roberts said when asked about the Sparks legends stopping by. "And I think it's great for all of us to be reminded of how far this league has come. And when you hear the stories of these women what they went through and how excited they are for this next generation, it's motivating. And that's why we wanted to have them talk to the team and talk to the players. It's really cool. This franchise has a tremendous storied history and that's why a lot of us are here to get back to where it belongs. And so it's super motivating to hear from these guys."

Atkins is looking forward to the Anniversary Game.

"30 years for the W is absolutely insane. Being a little girl, being able to watch it, and being excited about it. And now not only be playing in it but to be playing in the anniversary of the 30th game. I just think that's insane. I don't even know if I have words for it. But we're here. This is only the beginning. Only 30 years in, which is crazy, because we have forever to go," Atkins added.

Atkins smiled while talking about it. She was not only happy to hear from these legends but proud to see how far the WNBA has come.

"I think the dope part about it is all those players are still around us," Atkins beamed. "Obviously, the ones who are still living, God bless. But they're around. And it's really nice. We had our alumni here today. Just having them here and just seeing the smiles on their face. And seeing how happy they are for us. And how happy they are about where the league is. It just makes you think, like, 30 years down the line; I'm really excited and hope I have the opportunity to come back.

"Just be able to see the league for what it will be," Atkins continued. "Just watching them and their energy. And just the way that they even communicate with their teammates still to this day. Because it's one of your favorite parts about being on the team, right? Like your teammates. And being able to be around them. And just watching them kind of interact and everything. It's always fun. I really enjoy when alumni get to come back. And also just their passion for the organization. It's super contagious. It's nice to always have them around."

Coach Roberts knew what this moment meant.

"It's incredible and it's humbling to be a part of it," Roberts said. "30 years ago, I was playing in college and the game has come a long ways. So, again, it's just really cool playing the Liberty. The names on both teams, the stars that are playing for both teams. It's Nneka (Ogwumike), Kelsey (Plum), and Dearica (Hamby) and Stewie (Breanna Stewart), JJ (Jonquel Jones), and Sabrina (Ionescu). There's some big names. But we've got a lot going on in the game. At the end of the day, it's a 40-minute game that we've got to be ready to play in. But really cool experience and I'm honored to be a part of it."

Yes. The game itself. The Sparks (7-8) have lost their last two and the Liberty (11-5) are mad after their eight-game win streak was snapped in an upset from the visiting Mystics on Friday.

"Everybody's angry coming in here," Atkins joked. "They've been playing together for a while. They have their core players who know each other kind of like the back of their hand. They know what they're trying to get and they run it down to the nose."

"They're a really big team," Sparks newcomer guard Kiana Williams said, who has played the Liberty twice while suiting up for the Mercury. "We've just got to be physical from the jump. When you're laidback and you're waiting for things to happen, it's like, no, you've got to go out there and make things happen. For me, coming in, my mindset is defense. How can I bring the Sparks defensively and on the offensive end, just letting things come because you don't really learn the playbook in one day. So I'm going to go back and watch some film, watch some old games that the Sparks have played, and just try to see where I see myself in spots and just go from there. But I'm really excited."

The Sparks continue to have home court woes; they are 2-6 in Los Angeles.

"We have to start showing up at Crypto with a mentality of aggression," Coach Roberts said, "And tomorrow's a great opportunity against a really good Liberty team."

It was brought up that the Mystics on Friday used a lot of physicality to defeat the Liberty.

"Yes, I think that's going to be something we're going to try to do, too," Roberts said. "And I think they had 48 points in the paint, Washington did. As big as New York is, we've got to have the mindset of being the aggressor."

Jones (6'6"), Stewart (6'4"), and Leonie Fiebich (6'4") certainly provide that size. And they have Satou Sabally (6'4") and Han Xu (6'11"!) coming off the bench. It's a lot to overcome.

And the Liberty just got back all-star guard Sabrina Ionescu to pair with the electrifying three-point shooter Marine Johannes. Rookie Pauline Astier provided firepower when Ionescu was out. And Rebekah Gardner always provides the energy.

As for the Sparks, Kelsey Plum is off the injury report and the team is only short of Cameron Brink. The season is about a third done and the Sparks hope to get something going.

"I think a lot of the times when things don't necessarily go our way, we find a way to adjust," Atkins offered.

"It's what Delisha (Milton-Jones) was just saying to the team," Coach Roberts said. "People are hurt. Next man up. You've got to be ready. And there's a mentality there of no excuses. Next man up. They're all here. Everyone's here for a reason. They're skilled. They've got to be ready to roll."

Just like the league will continue to roll. But there is still a game to be played. And the Sparks need this win to not get too far behind in the standings.