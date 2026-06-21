TST Best Bets: June 21, 2026

It’s been 29 years since the first-ever WNBA game was played between the New York Liberty and Los Angeles Sparks, with legends Rebecca Lobo and Lisa Leslie helping launch a league that has only continued to grow.

Nearly three decades later, that same matchup headlines today’s WNBA slate, as the Liberty and Sparks meet again in a game that bridges the league’s history with its present.

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Aces host the Golden State Valkyries in another matchup carrying plenty of intrigue, with Las Vegas riding one of the hottest stretches in the league.

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First Pick: New York Liberty -5.5 over Los Angeles Sparks

Rundown: After the Liberty’s eight-game win streak was snapped Friday in a home upset against the Washington Mystics, expect Sunday’s matchup to be a classic bounce-back spot against an inferior Sparks team.

New York leads the league in true shooting percentage with 63% over the last five games, and boasts a +11.6 net rating over that span.

After dropping their last two outings and losing five of their last eight, Los Angeles will also be without Cameron Brink for the second consecutive contest.

Brink’s presence as a rim protector and rebounder will be badly missed against a Liberty frontcourt led by Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones, giving New York a clear edge on the glass and inside the paint.

Los Angeles is a league-worst 5-10 against the spread this season, and expect that trend to continue at home against New York.

Second Pick: Las Vegas Aces -3.5 over Golden State Valkyries

Jun 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson (22) against the Phoenix Mercury at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Jun 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) against the Phoenix Mercury at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Rundown: As winners of seven of their last eight, the defending champions have a strong claim as the hottest team in the WNBA today.

Led by the league’s leading scorer in A’ja Wilson, the Aces are a terrible matchup for Golden State, who ranks last in the league in shooting percentage and give up the third-most defensive rebounds.

Las Vegas has controlled this matchup largely through its work on the glass, entering as the second-best rebounding team in the league behind the interior presence of A’ja Wilson, who ranks fourth in the WNBA at 9.1 rebounds per game.

That edge has shown up consistently against Golden State, as the Valkyries are just 1-5 all-time against the Aces, both straight up and against the spread, while also failing to cover in both meetings this season.

With Las Vegas back at home and playing its best basketball of the year, the Aces are well-positioned to deliver another comfortable win in this matchup.