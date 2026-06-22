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WNBA · 11 minutes ago

Nneka Ogwumike’s poetic buzzer beater seals the deal against the New York Liberty

Holland Kaplan

Host · Writer

Some moments in sports feel almost too perfect to script.

On Sunday night, as the Los Angeles Sparks celebrated the franchise's 30th season anniversary and honored the history of both the organization and the WNBA, it was only fitting that Nneka Ogwumike delivered the final act against the New York Liberty.

With the Liberty leading 97-95 with under 10 seconds left, the Sparks turned to one of the greatest players in franchise history. Ogwumike answered, knocking down the game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer to lift Los Angeles to a 98-97 victory over the Liberty.

For Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts, there could not have been a more appropriate ending.

"They found Nneka, and what a moment," Roberts said. "There wasn't a lot of time, 9.9, something like that. But we got the right look, and what a great moment, and the perfect person to hit that."

The significance of the shot extended beyond the box score. It came on a night dedicated to celebrating three decades of Sparks basketball and recognizing the players who have helped shape the league.

"Remarkable," Roberts said. "I think everyone in our locker room wouldn't have picked another person to hit that shot. What she's done for this league, she's one of one."

The ten-time All-Star's impact reaches far beyond her play on the floor. Ogwumike has become one of the most respected figures in basketball, most recently helping secure a new collective bargaining agreement as president of the Women's National Basketball Players Association.

"On a night like tonight, where we're honoring the legacy not only of the Sparks, but of the league, and what Nneka has done for this league, especially recently with getting that new CBA done, it's powerful when you think about it," Roberts said. "It's really cool, and that's what sports can do. You couldn't have scripted it any better."

Since arriving in Los Angeles, Roberts has quickly come to appreciate the veteran forward's influence.

"It's hard to articulate all that she's done," Roberts said. "She has a presence to her. There's gravity to when she speaks."

That presence extends well beyond game-winning moments.

"She's just steady, reasonable, competitive, holds people accountable, but does it in a way that everybody listens," Roberts continued. "She makes everybody better, and she does it with this combination of confidence in who she is and how she does things, but also her humility of, 'How do I make this team better? How do I make my teammates better?' It's unbelievable."

On a night spent celebrating the Sparks' past and the WNBA's history, one of the franchise's greatest players added yet another unforgettable moment to her legacy.

As the buzzer sounded and Crypto.com Arena erupted, the scene felt poetic. After all she has meant to the Sparks and the league, there could not have been a more fitting hero.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jun 22 7:07 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
HOU

HOU

+1.5

+110

O 7

TOR

TOR

-1.5

-130

U 7

Jun 22 7:10 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
MIL

MIL

-1.5

-152

O 9.5

CIN

CIN

+1.5

+128

U 9.5

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