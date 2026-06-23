Breanna Stewart Reflects on WNBA's Past and Future as League Celebrates 30 Years

Thirty years after the WNBA tipped off its inaugural season, Breanna Stewart found herself celebrating the milestone while helping write another chapter in league history.

Ahead of the New York Liberty's matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks, Stewart reflected on the significance of the league's 30th anniversary and how much women's basketball has evolved since that first game. Later that night, the two-time MVP backed up those words with another stellar performance, finishing with 18 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

For Stewart, the anniversary serves as a reminder of how far the game has come.

"Knowing that they weren't playing professionally before the company just started, you know what I mean?" Stewart said. "So to have a league, and now from 30 years ago to being successful, it's really exciting."

The moment also brought back memories from her own childhood. Long before becoming one of the faces of the league, Stewart attended a Liberty game at Madison Square Garden with a friend.

"I remember going down with a friend and spending the weekend in New York City, watching a game at MSG," Stewart said. "That probably was right when my basketball career started taking off as a young kid, and to have it come full circle…"

Since entering the WNBA in 2016, Stewart has witnessed significant changes in the way players are supported. Improvements in travel, staffing, and resources have transformed the day-to-day experience for athletes.

"It's been tremendous, from charters to having your own room, to the staff allotment," Stewart said. "We have a lot of people to make sure that everybody gets back to the things they need."

Stewart believes players also have a responsibility to continue pushing the league forward.

"Every day, you want to kind of uplift and elevate what we're doing on the floor, off the floor," Stewart said. "We've made huge strides since this was 30 years ago, but really since when I came in."

Looking ahead, Stewart sees continued growth as the defining characteristic of the WNBA's next era.

"I think the next 30 is gonna be defined by just continuing to kind of raise the level of the game, making sure that every year we're playing better and better," she said.

The Liberty star also addressed the lack of Black women serving as head coaches in the league this season.

"Knowing that there's none here is really disappointing, and wanting to make sure that we continue to have diversity amongst players, but also amongst coaches," Stewart said.

With expansion on the horizon and increased investment flowing into the league, Stewart remains optimistic about where the WNBA is headed.

"I'm excited," she said. "I think that more money, hopefully it'll be spread out a little bit more, means that the business side of things is doing really well."

Thirty years after the league's first game, Stewart is among the stars helping shape its future. And for someone who once sat in the stands dreaming of playing professionally, the anniversary serves as a powerful reminder of how much has changed, and how much more is still possible.