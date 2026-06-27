Sparks sent to second straight blowout loss by Fever

INDIANAPOLIS — It hasn't been great for the Sparks after that Anniversary Game on Sunday.

For the second straight game, they were demolished by their opponents. The Fever got off to a good start and then the gap just got wider and wider as the game went on. Indiana led by as many as 35 points and they came away with an easy win against Los Angeles, 111-87.

The Fever were missing Caitlin Clark due to a back ailment. The Sparks didn't have Kelsey Plum and Cameron Brink. The Fever were able to withstand her loss like they were able to last year and put on a clinic against the Sparks.

"What it felt like was they made a couple shots, we missed some, and then we just fell apart," Sparks coach Lynne Roberts said. "We got tentative, the ball stopped moving. We just kind of got tentative and you can't do that."

Could it be mental for the team?

"I think it feels like a lot of things," Sparks guard Ariel Atkins offered, who scored 12 points on Saturday. "I hate to be saying that right now where we're at in the season but it feels like we're still trying to figure things out. It could be mental; it could be but it's something that we've got to figure out."

Once again, the Sparks had trouble making shots. First half shooting percentages looked dire for the Sparks. They shot under 37 percent while the Fever were approaching 58 percent.

"Yeah, we've got to be able to make shots. It's been an issue," Roberts said. "Ariel had a good shooting night. Other than that, we really didn't shoot it. In this league, you've got to be able to do both. You've got to be able to hit shots from outside and score in the paint. But that shooting percentage, it's not going to get it done."

The younger players did get some time due to the blowout. In particular, Jihyun Park played a career-high 24 minutes on Saturday; she scored eight points and grabbed four rebounds.

"She feels like she's getting more opportunity because the two key players are out and she's capable of playing one through four," Park's translator said. "Even though Coach is saying she's doing a good job, she feels like she has a lot more to prove to the entire team."

"I thought JP (Jihyun Park) was great," Roberts said about Park. "She's tough defensively, physical, not afraid to mix it up. That's why she stayed in there."

The Sparks will have a long break. The team can work on their schemes on both sides and recover physically and mentally.

"I think the break is needed. We're missing two really important people. (Cameron Brink) helps us tremendously defensively and offensively, too. Just another rebounder, shot-blocker. She affects shots so hopefully we get her back soon. But this break, for us to get into the gym and practice for once, is beyond needed. Get back defensively to some fundamental principle stuff. I really just demand more from that side. But that's on me. I'm not blaming the players. It's 100% my responsibility and fault."

As for the defense that has given up 118 points per in their last two contests?

"We're going to fix it. Full stop. We will fix it," Roberts promised.

The Sparks were led by Nneka Ogwumike with 17 points while Dearica Hamby scored 15. The Fever were led by Kelsey Mitchell, who got off any shot she wanted with 26 points. Aliyah Boston scored 15 of her 17 points in the first half.

The Fever took advantage of the Sparks' lack of size as they outrebounded them, 41-25. The Sparks did have 10 more shots on goal than the Fever but the Fever were able to get to the free throw line and had a 33-21 edge in terms of attempts. The Sparks once again struggled from the arc, only going 4 for 20 (.200, whoooaaaa!) while the Fever were outstanding, going 10 for 19 (.526).

As much as this has looked demoralizing over the past few days, the Sparks are still at 8-10 (although they have lost four of their last five games). The team will get a much-needed extended break; they will be off for the next eight days and won't play again until they face the Storm at home on July 6th.