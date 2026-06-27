TST Best Bets: June 27, 2026

Saturday’s WNBA slate features an intriguing interconference matchup between the Indiana Fever and Los Angeles Sparks, but the biggest storylines will be about who’s not on the floor.

With Caitlin Clark out with a back injury and Kelsey Plum being sidelined indefinitely with a significant leg injury, stars like Kelsey Mitchell and Nneka Ogwumike will be expected to step up in their absence.

Meanwhile, in the MLB, the Los Angeles Angels will be looking to even up their series at home against the Athletics tonight, amid dealing with major organizational change after firing general manager Perry Minasian on Friday.

For all of your WNBA and MLB betting picks, here are tonight’s TST Best Bets brought to you by BetOnline.ag. Click here to join. All new players get a 50% welcome bonus and up to $250 in free bets.

First Pick: Indiana Fever vs. Los Angeles Sparks – Over 179.5

Rundown: Los Angeles has been one of the league’s weakest defensive teams all season, and without Kelsey Plum’s offensive creation, that weakness becomes even harder to hide.

In a 125-97 loss to the Toronto Tempo on Thursday, Los Angeles let up an astounding 53 points to Marina Mabrey, which tied the WNBA single-game scoring record.

Jun 24, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) shoots the ball while Phoenix Mercury forward Valeriane Ayayi (11) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images Jun 24, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) shoots the ball while Phoenix Mercury forward Valeriane Ayayi (11) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Kelsey Mitchell has to be licking her chops looking at this Sparks defense, after dropping 30 in her last outing and being handed the keys to offense in Clark’s absence.

The Fever themselves have been an average defense all season, with the over hitting in four of their last five contests.

Los Angeles has hit the over in 70.6% of its games this season, the highest rate in the league, and expect another porous defensive performance to help continue that trend tonight.

Second Pick: Los Angeles Angels ML (-109) over Athletics

Rundown: While the A’s snapped a four-game losing streak in Friday’s series opener with a 9-3 victory, the pitching matchup strongly favors the Angels on Saturday.

The Angels are 5-1 in Reid Detmers' last six starts, while the A’s are 1-3 in Jack Perkins’ last four starts.

Los Angeles has been strong at home as of late, winning six of their last nine, and should be able to avoid losing back-to-back home games to an A’s team that was struggling heading into this series.