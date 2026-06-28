Candace Parker inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame

There was never much doubt that Candace Parker would one day find herself in the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame. The only question was when.

On Saturday night in Knoxville, Tennessee, that moment finally arrived as Parker was officially inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2026, joining fellow basketball greats Elena Delle Donne, Cheryl Reeve, Doris Burke, and several others in a class that celebrates some of the sport's most influential figures.

For Parker, the ceremony marked another milestone in a career that redefined what was possible for women's basketball.

Her journey to basketball immortality began at the University of Tennessee, where she became one of the most decorated players in program history under legendary head coach Pat Summitt. Parker led the Lady Vols to back-to-back NCAA championships in 2007 and 2008 while earning Most Outstanding Player honors in both tournaments. Her dominance at Tennessee transformed her into one of the biggest stars the women's game had ever seen and helped elevate the sport to a broader national audience.

Reflecting on the people who shaped her journey, Parker spoke about the role her family played in her success.

“I was the little sister who saw the sacrifice, saw the work, saw the character. And I also saw the unwavering support of our family,” Parker said during her induction speech.

That success carried seamlessly into the WNBA.

Selected first overall by the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2008 WNBA Draft, Parker wasted little time making history. She became the first rookie ever to win both the league's Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player awards in the same season, immediately establishing herself as one of the faces of the league.

Over a 16-year professional career, Parker collected nearly every accolade imaginable. She won three WNBA championships with three different franchises — the Los Angeles Sparks, Chicago Sky, and Las Vegas Aces, while earning two league MVP awards, seven All-WNBA First Team selections, and seven All-Star appearances. She also captured two Olympic gold medals with Team USA and retired as one of the most versatile players the sport has ever seen.

Parker also reflected on the league's influence during her speech.

“The WNBA was a huge pivotal moment in my career… seeing women play unapologetic,” she said.

She also embraced the responsibility that came with being one of the league's biggest names. Throughout her career, she became a prominent voice for the growth of women's basketball, advocating for increased visibility, investment, and respect for WNBA players while continuing to excel on the court.

During her Hall of Fame speech, Parker reflected on the people who shaped her journey, especially Summitt, whose influence stretched far beyond basketball. She credited her former coach for teaching lessons about leadership, accountability, and excellence that continued to guide her long after her college career ended.

“And to Coach Summitt, for the joy you bring on the daily,” Parker said while thanking her late coach.

The induction also served as a reminder of Parker's lasting connection to Knoxville, where many of the defining moments of her basketball career first unfolded. Returning to Tennessee to receive one of the sport's highest honors brought her career full circle.

Parker also reflected on balancing life away from the court, saying, “I wanted so badly to be a great mother and a great athlete,” a goal she achieved while becoming one of the most accomplished players in women's basketball history.

While Parker officially retired in 2024, her influence continues to grow. Whether through broadcasting, mentoring younger players, or serving as one of the game's most recognizable ambassadors, she remains deeply connected to the sport she helped transform.

Hall of Fame inductions celebrate careers, but they also recognize lasting impact. Few players have influenced women's basketball the way Candace Parker has.

As she reflected on her career, Parker summed up the mindset that defined her success.

“Whatever jersey I was wearing… winning was always the mission, but I learned very quickly it's who you become in the process.”

She entered the game as a generational talent, left it as one of its greatest champions and innovators, and now takes her place among the legends whose contributions will shape the sport for generations to come.