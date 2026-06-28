TST Best Bets: June 28, 2026

Two days before their WNBA Commissioner’s Cup final, the New York Liberty face a major test on Sunday night against the Golden State Valkyries, who have quickly established themselves as a top contender in their second season.

In the MLB, the New York Yankees will attempt to salvage what has been a difficult series against the Boston Red Sox, as they’ve gone 0-3 heading into Sunday’s series finale.

For all of your MLB and WNBA betting picks, here are tonight’s TST Best Bets brought to you by BetOnline.ag. Click here to join. All new players get a 50% welcome bonus and up to $250 in free bets.

First Pick: Golden State Valkyries -1.5 over New York Liberty

Jun 26, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Valkyries guard Kaitlyn Chen (2) drives to the basket against Atlanta Dream center Madina Okot (11) during the second quarter at Chase Center. Robert Edwards-Imagn Images Jun 26, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Valkyries guard Kaitlyn Chen (2) drives to the basket against Atlanta Dream center Madina Okot (11) during the second quarter at Chase Center.

Rundown: The Liberty and Valkyries share identical 12-7 records this season, but Golden State dominated the first matchup between the two teams in a 17-point blowout.

We haven’t seen the Liberty at full strength often this season, and while Sabrina Ionescu is set to play after dealing with injuries for a good chunk of the year, New York will once again be without a key contributor as Satou Sabally is out with a concussion.

New York has struggled on the road against the spread this season, going 3-6, while Golden State’s 9-3 home record outright is tied for the best in the league.

With a date against the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday for the Commissioner’s Cup, Sunday feels like a classic letdown spot for the Liberty ahead of one of their biggest games of the season.

Second Pick: Boston Red Sox ML (-110) over New York Yankees

Rundown: It’s been a tough stretch as of late for the Yankees, who have lost six of their last eight outings and three straight to the Red Sox.

New York’s bats have been quiet through most of this series, scoring just one run in each of the last two games and recording just three hits on Saturday.

That does not bode well for the Yankees’ chances on Sunday, as pitcher Carlos Rodon gets his ninth start of the season.

New York has allowed three runs or more in each of his last three starts.

With the Yankees already on an offensive cold streak, expect those struggles to continue as Sonny Gray gets the start on the mound for the Red Sox, after holding opponents to three or fewer runs in nine of his last 13 outings.