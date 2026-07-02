Chance Gray is taking it one day at a time in her first WNBA season

For most WNBA rookies, the transition from college basketball to the professional game comes with plenty of uncertainty. For Los Angeles Sparks guard Chance Gray, that uncertainty started long before she stepped onto the court. Selected in the second round with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft after collegiate stops at Oregon and Ohio State, Gray arrived in Los Angeles ready to learn from one of the league's most veteran-filled rosters. As she continues to adjust to the speed and physicality of the WNBA, the rookie has embraced every opportunity to grow, leaning on teammates, coaches, and her support system while carving out her own place with the Sparks.

The Sporting Tribune caught up with Gray to discuss draft night, the biggest lessons she's learned during her rookie season, life in Los Angeles, and the goals she's set for herself as she begins her professional career.

TST: You were drafted 24th overall in the second round. Can you take me back to that moment? What was going through your mind?

Chance Gray: I had no clue where I was going to end up. I didn't know if I was going to get drafted or go undrafted, so it was a blessing to have that moment and experience.

TST: You've played at both Oregon and Ohio State before reaching the WNBA. Looking back, what experiences from college prepared you most for the professional level?

Chance Gray: I think my senior year really prepared me. My coach, Katie Smith, who's a WNBA legend, helped get me ready for this level. My dad, my mom, and my whole family were also a huge support system. Having them behind me made the transition a lot easier.

TST: What's been the biggest adjustment so far as a rookie?

Chance Gray: Definitely the physicality. Defending has been one of my strengths to help me get on the floor early. I'm just taking it one day at a time and not getting too high or too low.

TST: The Sparks have a roster full of experienced veterans. Which players have had the biggest impact on you as a rookie, and what have you learned from them?

Chance Gray: Honestly, they've all impacted me in different ways. I go to KP for offense, Nneka for inspiration and staying mentally prepared, Erica and Ariel for defense, and Dearica is like "Mama D." I'm close with all of them, and they've each helped me in their own way.

TST: You've built a reputation as a strong shooter throughout your career. What part of your game are you most focused on developing during your rookie season?

Chance Gray: Finishing and making plays. I want to keep developing as a playmaker, passing the ball, and doing more than just scoring when I have the ball in my hands.

TST: You grew up in Ohio and now get the chance to play in Los Angeles. What's been your favorite part of LA so far?

Chance Gray: The beach. Having it just 15 minutes away is amazing. The weather is perfect every day. It's never too hot or too cold, and I love it.

TST: I think we all want to get to know you better as not only a player but as a person. What do you like to do outside of basketball?

Chance Gray: I'm really into shopping and Pinterest. I like aesthetic things, hanging out with my friends, watching shows, reading books in the summer, and lying by the pool. I'm a pretty chill, simple person.

TST: Do you have any game-day superstitions?

Chance Gray: Not really. I have a routine, but if it changes a little, it's not a big deal.

TST: What personal goals did you set for yourself entering your first professional season, both on and off the court?

Chance Gray: I wanted to learn as much as I could from the veterans and soak up everything. Even if I'm on the bench, I'm paying attention and learning what happens during the game so I'm ready whenever my number is called.

Gray's answers reflect the mindset of a rookie focused on growth rather than immediate results. From leaning on veteran teammates to expanding her game beyond scoring, she's taking advantage of every opportunity to learn during her first WNBA season. Off the court, she's embraced life in Los Angeles just as much as life in the league, enjoying beach days, shopping, and time with friends. With a patient approach and a willingness to soak up everything around her, Gray is laying the foundation for what she hopes will be a long and successful professional career.