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WNBA · 1 hour ago

A’ja Wilson adds another All-Star nod to her ever growing resume

Derek Hegna

Host · Writer

A’ja Wilson has continued to dominate the WNBA, as has been customary to watch throughout her career, and her path seemed destined to lead her to another All-Star Game appearance.

On Thursday, the WNBA made it official that the Las Vegas Aces superstar is heading to Chicago for her eighth All-Star nod, naming her a starter in the game for the seventh time.

Wilson was the only Ace to be named a starter, with the ten players currently named being lead by the Indiana Fever with three (Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell).

The four-time MVP has continued to light up the WNBA, leading the league in scoring (25.7 points per game) and tied for the league lead with two blocks per game. Her success has pushed the Aces to a second-best 14-5 mark, as well as an appearance in the Commissioner’s Cup Championship game against the New York Liberty, despite Wilson having to miss that game due to a lower leg injury.

The remaining 12 All-Stars will be determined by the league’s head coaches, with the results to be announced on a later date.

With no current teammates on the list just yet, it remains to be seen if it will be a solo trip for Wilson to the Windy City when the All-Star Game tips off on July 25.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jul 2 6:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
CWS

CWS

-1.5

-110

O 8.5

CLE

CLE

+1.5

-106

U 8.5

Jul 2 7:15 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
STL

STL

-1.5

-102

O 9

ATL

ATL

+1.5

-116

U 9

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