TST Best Bets: July 3, 2026

There are mismatches, and then there is Argentina vs. Cape Verde.

In this Round of 32 matchup, the defending World Cup champion and No. 2 team in the FIFA rankings faces a nation making its first-ever World Cup appearance.

Cape Verde tied in all three of its group play contests, and are now the smallest country to ever reach the knockout stage with a population of approximately 525,000 people.

The seemingly ageless Lionel Messi wowed through the group stages with a hat trick and a brace, and is tied with France’s Mbappe with the most goals in the World Cup.

With Argentina laying a massive -2.5-goal spread, can Cape Verde’s World Cup fairytale force a competitive matchup against one of soccer’s true giants, or will Argentina continue to steamroll its way into the Round of 16?

Meanwhile in the WNBA, fresh off their Commissioner’s Cup victory, the New York Liberty face off with the team that sits at the top of the league standings in the Minnesota Lynx in a 2024 Finals rematch.

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First Pick: Cape Verde +2.5 over Argentina

Rundown: Cape Verde’s 40-year old goalkeeper Vozinha has been one of the most amazing stories of the World Cup, after he helped the Blue Sharks pull off a shocking 0-0 draw against Spain with seven saves.

Vozinha has posted a clean sheet in two of Cape Verde’s three games this World Cup, and while he and the Blue Sharks are certainly facing their toughest attacking test yet, simply holding Argentina to fewer than three goals would be enough to cover the spread.

The Blue Sharks will likely lean into a defensive game plan, hoping to drag this match into extra time and potentially a penalty shootout. With such a massive spread, taking the goals with Cape Verde feels like the smart pick.

Second Pick: New York Liberty +1.5 over Minnesota Lynx

Jun 30, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) drives past Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) during the second half at Barclays Center. John Jones-Imagn Images Jun 30, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) drives past Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) during the second half at Barclays Center.

Rundown: After delivering back-to-back losses to the defending champion Las Vegas Aces in the past two weeks, one being for the Commissioner’s Cup trophy, tonight’s contest is almost certainly the only time you could bet on the Liberty as home underdogs.

The reason for that is their opponent, the Lynx.

The biggest story of this WNBA season has been Minnesota’s dominance without their best player in Napheesa Collier, going 15-14 despite their back-to-back MVP runner-up not playing a single time.

However, after a semi-slow start to the season for their standards, the Liberty have rounded into championship contender form, and are slowly getting star guard Sabrina Ionescu back at full strength.

Since returning from injury, Ionescu has averaged just 9.5 points in eight games, but dropped 26 to lead New York in the Commissioner's Cup final.

As Ionescu rounds into form, expect the Liberty to join the Aces and Lynx as one of the league’s most dominant teams for the rest of the season, and a home victory over the league’s top seed tonight would be the perfect statement win to cement that rise.