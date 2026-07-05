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WNBA · 10 minutes ago

Sparks bring Pili back in player developmental deal, waive Ziegler

Rey Moralde

Host · Writer

LOS ANGELES — The Sparks make another move as they resume play on Monday.

And as reported by Justin Russo, Laura Ziegler has been waived.

Pili has been attending practice and rehabbing with the team since the fourth of June. She was given a qualifying offer before the season started but didn't take it. But that also meant the Sparks had her rights. 

“Alissa has a unique combination of strength, skill and touch that makes her an intriguing player to continue developing,” said Sparks General Manager Raegan Pebley. “She can score inside and out, has a tremendous feel for the game and already has familiarity with our organization. We're excited to continue investing in her growth.”

Laura Ziegler had been getting some game action as of late. She made her WNBA debut during the 30th season Anniversary Game against the Liberty and would play a total of three games with the Sparks. She averaged 2.7 points per contest.

Pili was selected by the Minnesota Lynx as the 8th overall pick in the vaunted 2024 WNBA Draft. She was waived by the Lynx on July 12, 2025 before being picked up by the Sparks. The Sparks signed her to multiple 7-day contracts before finally signed for the rest of the season. She played five games with Los Angeles, averaging 3.2 points per contest. Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts coached Pili in college at Utah.

Coach Roberts mentioned at practice on Sunday that Pili is day-to-day as she has not been medically cleared to play. The Sparks play at home on Monday against the Seattle Storm.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jul 5 9:30 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
BOS

BOS

-1.5

-154

O 8

LAA

LAA

+1.5

+130

U 8

Final
Mets -108, O 8.5
NYM

NYM

10

ATL

ATL

9

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