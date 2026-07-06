Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
WNBA · 1 hour ago

Sparks look to regroup after the break against the struggling Storm

Holland Kaplan

Host · Writer

After more than a week away from game action, the Los Angeles Sparks return to the court Monday night looking to reset their season against the Seattle Storm.

The Sparks (8-10) enter the matchup having lost four of their last five games, while Seattle (5-17) has dropped 13 of its last 15 contests. Although the Storm have struggled this season, they've shown they can surprise opponents, picking up upset wins over the New York Liberty and Atlanta Dream during that stretch.

For the Sparks, the break was very much needed.

"We've had a really good week," head coach Lynne Roberts said. "Trying to get back to ourselves, work on the things we need to work on. The break was nice, just to get to work on stuff. But I think we're ready to play now."

The biggest point of emphasis has been on the defensive end.

Los Angeles currently owns the WNBA's lowest defensive rating at 114.5, a number Roberts knows has to improve if the Sparks want to climb back into a playoff position.

"Just defensively being consistent," Roberts said. "I think we worked on it all week, a lot. And being really good at what we need to do. We just got to put it together. When those lulls in the game happen offensively, which are going to happen, we don't let that carry over to the defensive side."

Seattle presents a unique challenge with its size, especially after the return of center Ezi Magbegor.

"They're long. They've got length and height," Roberts said. "Ezi's a tremendous shot blocker. She was out for however many games they've played. But certainly she makes them better, deeper in that post position."

Assistant coach Zak Buncik echoed that sentiment after practice last week, pointing to Seattle's frontcourt as the team's greatest strength.

"The front line," Buncik said. "They're big. Awa Fam is adjusting really well. Dominique Malonga is an extremely special athlete. So just their size in the front court, I think, is their biggest strength right now. So, again, just trying to be able to contain those as much as we can."

While Seattle's frontcourt can create problems, offense has been the team's biggest issue. The Storm average just 80.0 points per game, the second-fewest in the WNBA.

That allows Los Angeles to build momentum if its defense responds after the extended practice week.

Dearica Hamby believes recent history is also on the Sparks' side.

"We've had success against Seattle this year and last year," Hamby said. "Flau'jae Johnson is young. She's talented. Their whole team is young and talented. They'll figure it out. But, hopefully, not tomorrow."

Los Angeles will still be without two key contributors. Cameron Brink remains out with no timetable for her return, while Kelsey Plum is expected to miss approximately three more weeks as she continues to recover from injury.

Even with those absences, Monday's game presents an important opportunity. The Sparks have spent the past week addressing the defensive lapses that have hurt them throughout the season. Against a Seattle team that has struggled to score consistently, they'll have a chance to show whether that work has translated onto the court.

If the Sparks can pair improved defense with enough offense to capitalize on Seattle's struggles, they could begin the second half of the season with a much-needed win in the books.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jul 6 6:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
NYY

NYY

-1.5

-108

O 7.5

TB

TB

+1.5

-108

U 7.5

Jul 6 6:45 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
HOU

HOU

-1.5

-102

O 9.5

WSH

WSH

+1.5

-116

U 9.5

EDITOR'S PICKS

Prediction Market HQ
CFB Transfer Portal Home Page
app_store

For the Best of SportsGrid, Grab the App

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 2 months ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 2 months ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 2 months ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 2 months ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 2 months ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

MLB Trade Speculation: Aroldis Chapman & Mike Trout's Latest Odds
MLB · 1 day ago
MLB Trade Speculation: Aroldis Chapman & Mike Trout's Latest Odds
MLB Trade Predictions: Key Players Likely to Be Moved This Season
MLB · 1 day ago
MLB Trade Predictions: Key Players Likely to Be Moved This Season
MLB Manager Predictions: Who's on the Hot Seat This Season?
MLB · 1 day ago
MLB Manager Predictions: Who's on the Hot Seat This Season?
MLB Managerial Changes: Who Will Lead the Mets and Phillies?
MLB · 1 day ago
MLB Managerial Changes: Who Will Lead the Mets and Phillies?
MLB Cy Young Race: Misiorowski vs. Sanchez - Who Will Win?
MLB · 1 week ago
MLB Cy Young Race: Misiorowski vs. Sanchez - Who Will Win?