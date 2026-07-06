Sparks look to regroup after the break against the struggling Storm

After more than a week away from game action, the Los Angeles Sparks return to the court Monday night looking to reset their season against the Seattle Storm.

The Sparks (8-10) enter the matchup having lost four of their last five games, while Seattle (5-17) has dropped 13 of its last 15 contests. Although the Storm have struggled this season, they've shown they can surprise opponents, picking up upset wins over the New York Liberty and Atlanta Dream during that stretch.

For the Sparks, the break was very much needed.

"We've had a really good week," head coach Lynne Roberts said. "Trying to get back to ourselves, work on the things we need to work on. The break was nice, just to get to work on stuff. But I think we're ready to play now."

The biggest point of emphasis has been on the defensive end.

Los Angeles currently owns the WNBA's lowest defensive rating at 114.5, a number Roberts knows has to improve if the Sparks want to climb back into a playoff position.

"Just defensively being consistent," Roberts said. "I think we worked on it all week, a lot. And being really good at what we need to do. We just got to put it together. When those lulls in the game happen offensively, which are going to happen, we don't let that carry over to the defensive side."

Seattle presents a unique challenge with its size, especially after the return of center Ezi Magbegor.

"They're long. They've got length and height," Roberts said. "Ezi's a tremendous shot blocker. She was out for however many games they've played. But certainly she makes them better, deeper in that post position."

Assistant coach Zak Buncik echoed that sentiment after practice last week, pointing to Seattle's frontcourt as the team's greatest strength.

"The front line," Buncik said. "They're big. Awa Fam is adjusting really well. Dominique Malonga is an extremely special athlete. So just their size in the front court, I think, is their biggest strength right now. So, again, just trying to be able to contain those as much as we can."

While Seattle's frontcourt can create problems, offense has been the team's biggest issue. The Storm average just 80.0 points per game, the second-fewest in the WNBA.

That allows Los Angeles to build momentum if its defense responds after the extended practice week.

Dearica Hamby believes recent history is also on the Sparks' side.

"We've had success against Seattle this year and last year," Hamby said. "Flau'jae Johnson is young. She's talented. Their whole team is young and talented. They'll figure it out. But, hopefully, not tomorrow."

Los Angeles will still be without two key contributors. Cameron Brink remains out with no timetable for her return, while Kelsey Plum is expected to miss approximately three more weeks as she continues to recover from injury.

Even with those absences, Monday's game presents an important opportunity. The Sparks have spent the past week addressing the defensive lapses that have hurt them throughout the season. Against a Seattle team that has struggled to score consistently, they'll have a chance to show whether that work has translated onto the court.

If the Sparks can pair improved defense with enough offense to capitalize on Seattle's struggles, they could begin the second half of the season with a much-needed win in the books.