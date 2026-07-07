Sparks' Plum, Ogwumike chosen as 2026 All-Star Game reserves

NEW YORK — The 2026 WNBA All-Star reserves for the Chicago game have been named.

They will join the starters that were selected a few days ago.

2026 WNBA All-Star starters are SET See you in the Windy City pic.twitter.com/Zz8waLbfUQ — ESPN (@espn) July 2, 2026

The reserves were chosen by WNBA coaches, who could vote for three guards, five frontcourt players, and four others in any position. They could not vote for their own players, though.

Two Sparks were picked as reserves: Kelsey Plum and Nneka Ogwumike.

Plum is currently out with a leg injury but has been phenomenal this entire season. She's averaging a career-best 23.9 points per game as well as 6.4 assists, also the best in her WNBA career. One of the games included a fantastic 43-point performance in double overtime against the Mercury. She was deemed out for approximately four weeks starting at June 24th and with the all-star game on July 25th, she's likely going to be replaced for the midseason exhibition. But it'll be something to watch as the game gets closer. This is Plum's fifth all-star selection of her career.

Ogwumike is a perennial all-star selection; it is her 11th time being chosen for that honor. She has been her usual consistent self this season, averaging 16.1 points and 8.7 rebounds this year. Ogwumike probably had the moment of the 2026 WNBA season thus far when she sank the game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer in the 30th season Anniversary game against the Liberty.

Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike (30) shoots a three pointer during a WNBA game against the Minnesota Lynx, Wednesday June 17th, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Nico Alba – The Sporting Tribune Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike (30) shoots a three pointer during a WNBA game against the Minnesota Lynx, Wednesday June 17th, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Three Dream players were also chosen for the reserves (Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Angel Reese). Jonquel Jones was chosen for her sixth all-star game as she joins her teammate Breanna Stewart. Jackie Young joins her Aces teammate A'ja Wilson. Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen from the Mystics were chosen for the second consecutive year. Courtney Williams will join her Lynx teammate, the rookie sensation Olivia Miles. And Marina Mabrey from the Tempo and Dominique Malonga from the Storm are first-time all-stars.

In the meantime, Plum will continue to recover from her leg ailment while Ogwumike will try to help the Sparks (8-11) get out of their three-game losing streak as they face the Indiana Fever on Wednesday.