TST Best Bets: July 8, 2026

Tonight’s WNBA slate is headlined by a doubleheader featuring two of the league’s hottest teams looking to maintain their momentum.

The Indiana Fever are coming off back-to-back wins without star guard Caitlin Clark, climbing to the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings in the process. With Clark listed as probable to return from injury tonight, Indiana has a strong tune-up opportunity against a Los Angeles Sparks team riding a three-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Lynx have been one of the WNBA’s best teams all season, sitting at 15-6 despite being without star forward Napheesa Collier all season. However, Minnesota is coming off a shocking loss to the 5-16 Connecticut Sun on Monday.

The Lynx will have a chance to avenge that loss tonight on the road in the second leg of a home-and-away series, though they are likely to be without Rookie of the Year favorite Olivia Miles for a second straight game.

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First Pick: Indiana Fever -7 over Los Angeles Sparks

Rundown: Indiana is coming off its best win of the season, a 16-point victory over the Las Vegas Aces without Clark on Sunday.

Facing a Sparks team that is still without Kelsey Plum tonight, expect another decisive Fever victory. Los Angeles is 1-5 this season without Plum and is coming off a bad loss to the Seattle Storm.

Indiana has had the best offense in the league all season, and against a Sparks team with the WNBA’s worst defensive rating, it’s hard to see Los Angeles keeping pace with Clark and Kelsey Mitchell, who has scored 26 or more points in three straight games.

Second Pick: Connecticut Sun +6.5 over Minnesota Lynx

Jul 6, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Connecticut Sun forward Diamond Miller (1) dribbles the ballas Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21) plays defense in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images Jul 6, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Connecticut Sun forward Diamond Miller (1) dribbles the ballas Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21) plays defense in the second half at Target Center.

Rundown: While the Sun have the worst record in the league this season, they have not been the WNBA’s easiest team to blow out.

Connecticut is 6-2 against the spread as a home underdog this season and is getting seven points here against a short-handed Lynx team. While the worst team in the league beating the best team in back-to-back games feels unlikely, the Sun have shown the ability to hang around long enough to cover.

Collier returned to practice earlier this week for Minnesota, and her return comes at a much-needed time. The Lynx still have an elite plus-8.2 net rating over their last 10 games, but that is a step down from the start of the season, when they looked to be in a class of their own.

This is a clear bounce-back spot for the Lynx, but with Minnesota still short-handed and Connecticut consistently covering as a home underdog, the Sun are in a strong position to keep this close enough to cash the spread.