Flau'jae Johnson relishes in her moments

LOS ANGELES — When one takes a look at Seattle Storm guard Flau'jae Johnson, it's clear that she is loving life.

The happiness when she was drafted, even if she was traded shortly after. The big smile when she was welcomed by the Seattle Storm. The giddiness when she met Breanna Stewart and had her shoes signed by her after the game. Johnson's enthusiasm is infectious.

"Just moments," Johnson said when asked about her enthusiasm before the Storm's game against the Sparks on Monday. "I feel like even moments like just coming here. I'm like 'Damn!' like 'purple and gold!' Remind me of LSU, right? But also, it's like my first introduction to basketball was with the Sparks and Love And Basketball! Seeing Monica in here! It's like, 'Wow! I'm in here!' like 'I'm in (Crypto.Com Arena)!' So I think just enjoying the moment like remembering that I get to be here."

Johnson takes pride in being a positive role model whether it's on the basketball or her music.

"That's something I've always wanted to do," Johnson said after being asked about impacting and growing the game. "It's like, you know what I do with music? It's just to share positivity. And I know I can bring my fans to the WNBA. It's the 30th year (in the WNBA) and I feel like those last 30 were amazing. And I feel like now it's our responsibility to grow the game and make it better than we found it. So, yeah, I take pride in that. And I just try to be the best example by just working hard. I think the best example is just being positive."

Johnson admits she hasn't done any music as of late as she is focused on basketball. But she appreciates the fans that reference her music during games.

"Yeah, I mean, it hasn't been that hard because I haven't really been doing much music," the former America's Got Talent contestant said about splitting time between basketball and her music. "I've been hella focused on the season and just adjusting. But I think (I probably) need to do more music so I can stop thinking about basketball all the time; it's driving me nuts. But, yeah, it's been fun just seeing people come into the game with my lyric, you know what I'm saying, written down on their posters. That's fire so I just think it's super cool doing what I'm doing. Nobody's doing that."

Johnson scored the first 13 points for the Storm on her way to 23 in their win against the Sparks on Monday. She was very excited to play in the hallowed arena.

"Yeah, it feels good. It feels like it's different than any arena that I ever played in," Johnson said before the game. "I feel so calm and like excited… like I'm very excited. This is like (Kobe Bryant's) house, like (LeBron James's) house. Lisa Leslie… like her name is on the court. So there's a lot of greats that's come to this place and I'm just excited to be here."

Whether it's basketball or her rapping, Johnson will meet the moment. And she will enjoy every single one of those moments while doing it.