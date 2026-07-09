Caitlin Clark leans on resiliency as she returns to the Indiana Fever lineup

When speaking with Caitlin Clark before Wednesday night's game against the Los Angeles Sparks, she wasn't interested in talking about awards or individual accomplishments. Instead, much of the conversation centered on how she got herself back on the court after missing time with an injury and the resiliency that helped her get there. After missing time with an injury, Clark returned to the floor on a minutes restriction against the Sparks, easing her way back into game action after the Commissioner's Cup break.

"I feel good," Clark said. "Just taking it game by game, obviously."

Clark said the plan was always to be cautious with her return, noting she would also sit out the second game of Indiana's back-to-back as part of the team's recovery plan.

"It's tough to come back on a back-to-back," she said. "It's solely because of my minute restriction and my progression back."

While she was eager to return, Clark emphasized that getting healthy meant trusting the work she had put in behind the scenes.

"I do anything I can to make sure my body's right," she said. "Hyperbaric oxygen chamber, needling, we travel with massage therapists. I do everything possible to get ready to play."

That preparation has also given Clark confidence throughout the recovery process.

"I know I'm doing everything that I can and everything that I should," she said. "As a professional athlete, you're going to have little nicks and bumps along the way."

Even after missing time, Clark believes she's playing the best basketball of her career.

Fresh off being named the WNBA's Player of the Month for June, she reflected on what she's most proud of this season. Rather than pointing to her scoring or playmaking, Clark focused on the challenges she has overcome.

"I'm really proud of myself for my resiliency," she said. "I don't think people always realize I played 13 games last year and didn't play basketball for 300 days."

Returning from that layoff wasn't something Clark took for granted.

"I didn't know if I would be rusty, I know I did everything possible to put myself in the position to not only be myself, but be even better…I spend so much time in the gym trying to improve every single thing, I'm playing the best basketball I've ever played in my career," she said.

Clark also discussed the attention that comes with being one of the biggest names in sports. While social media often amplifies criticism, she said she tries not to let it shape her perspective.

"What really gets lost is people go on social media and think that's reality," she said. "It's not."

Instead, Clark measures her impact by the fans she sees every night.

"If I go out there and nobody's showing up, and there aren't little girls or little boys cheering for me, then maybe we'll have an issue," she said. "I know I'm making an impact on a lot of people."

Clark said the support she receives from fans far outweighs the negativity she sees online.

"The positive and the joy certainly outweigh the negative," she said. "Hopefully, I can continue to change people's lives and give them something to smile about."

Even as she worked her way back into the lineup, Clark wasn't overlooking the Sparks despite Los Angeles being without Kelsey Plum and Cameron Brink.

"This is still a really great team," she said. "You respect every single opponent that you face. In this league, anybody can beat anybody."

Clark's return gave the Fever another playmaker as they continue through the second half of the season. While her minutes were limited against the Sparks, her focus remained the same: getting back into rhythm, staying healthy, and continuing to build on what she believes has been the best basketball of her career.