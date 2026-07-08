Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
WNBA · 1 hour ago

Aces sign Ta'Niya Latson to Development Player contract

Arion Armeniakos

Host · Writer

LAS VEGAS – The Aces continued their midseason roster reshuffle on Wednesday, signing 2026 WNBA Draft second-round pick Ta’Niya Latson to a Development Player contract. 

Latson, a former South Carolina Gamecock, was selected No. 20 by Los Angeles in the spring before being waived on Monday. The 5-foot-8 guard featured just 10 times for the Sparks, averaging 1.8 points and 1.0 rebounds per game in limited minutes. 

This move comes on the back of the Aces waiving veteran guard Chennedy Carter on Tuesday. In a corresponding move, Vegas signed rookie wing Justine Pissott from the Indiana Fever for the remainder of the season. 

While Pissott added size, at 6-foot-4, and perimeter shooting, Latson feels like a more natural Carter replacement. 

Latson made her name in college as a scorer. She averaged 22.6 points per game in three years at Florida State — including 25.2 ppg as a junior — before transferring to SC. She tallied 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per tilt as a Gamecock, starting in all 35 games and helping her team to the NCAA National Championship game.

In her short time with Los Angeles, Latson showed flashes of what she’s capable of whenever she played double-digit minutes. 

She impressed in her pre-season debut against Nigeria with 7 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, and one block in 22 minutes. She followed that up with 7 points, 1 rebound, and 2 assists against Portland to end the pre-season. 

Latson’s best regular-season game came on June 16 against Minnesota when she posted 6 points, 3 boards, and 2 dimes. 

The roles of both Latson and Pissott will be revealed in due course, but the Aces certainly got younger with their additions, coupling them up with their own second-rounder, 6-foot-4 forward Janiah Barker — who is yet to make her WNBA debut due to injury.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jul 8 10:10 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
AZ

AZ

+1.5

+120

O 8.5

SD

SD

-1.5

-142

U 8.5

Jul 8 10:10 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
COL

COL

+1.5

+210

O 10

LAD

LAD

-1.5

-255

U 10

EDITOR'S PICKS

Prediction Market HQ
CFB Transfer Portal Home Page
app_store

For the Best of SportsGrid, Grab the App

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 2 months ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 2 months ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 2 months ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 2 months ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 2 months ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

MLB Trade Speculation: Aroldis Chapman & Mike Trout's Latest Odds
MLB · 3 days ago
MLB Trade Speculation: Aroldis Chapman & Mike Trout's Latest Odds
MLB Trade Predictions: Key Players Likely to Be Moved This Season
MLB · 3 days ago
MLB Trade Predictions: Key Players Likely to Be Moved This Season
MLB Manager Predictions: Who's on the Hot Seat This Season?
MLB · 3 days ago
MLB Manager Predictions: Who's on the Hot Seat This Season?
MLB Managerial Changes: Who Will Lead the Mets and Phillies?
MLB · 3 days ago
MLB Managerial Changes: Who Will Lead the Mets and Phillies?
MLB Cy Young Race: Misiorowski vs. Sanchez - Who Will Win?
MLB · 1 week ago
MLB Cy Young Race: Misiorowski vs. Sanchez - Who Will Win?