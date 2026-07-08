Aces sign Ta'Niya Latson to Development Player contract

LAS VEGAS – The Aces continued their midseason roster reshuffle on Wednesday, signing 2026 WNBA Draft second-round pick Ta’Niya Latson to a Development Player contract.

Latson, a former South Carolina Gamecock, was selected No. 20 by Los Angeles in the spring before being waived on Monday. The 5-foot-8 guard featured just 10 times for the Sparks, averaging 1.8 points and 1.0 rebounds per game in limited minutes.

This move comes on the back of the Aces waiving veteran guard Chennedy Carter on Tuesday. In a corresponding move, Vegas signed rookie wing Justine Pissott from the Indiana Fever for the remainder of the season.

While Pissott added size, at 6-foot-4, and perimeter shooting, Latson feels like a more natural Carter replacement.

Latson made her name in college as a scorer. She averaged 22.6 points per game in three years at Florida State — including 25.2 ppg as a junior — before transferring to SC. She tallied 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per tilt as a Gamecock, starting in all 35 games and helping her team to the NCAA National Championship game.

In her short time with Los Angeles, Latson showed flashes of what she’s capable of whenever she played double-digit minutes.

She impressed in her pre-season debut against Nigeria with 7 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, and one block in 22 minutes. She followed that up with 7 points, 1 rebound, and 2 assists against Portland to end the pre-season.

Latson’s best regular-season game came on June 16 against Minnesota when she posted 6 points, 3 boards, and 2 dimes.

The roles of both Latson and Pissott will be revealed in due course, but the Aces certainly got younger with their additions, coupling them up with their own second-rounder, 6-foot-4 forward Janiah Barker — who is yet to make her WNBA debut due to injury.