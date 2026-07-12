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WNBA · 1 hour ago

Sparks part ways with General Manager Raegan Pebley

Rey Moralde

Host · Writer

LOS ANGELES — The Sparks have made more moves. But this time around, it's in the front office. General Manager Raegan Pebley and the team have mutually agreed to part ways.

“We are grateful to Raegan for her leadership and commitment to the Los Angeles Sparks and women’s basketball,” Managing Partner and Governor Eric Holoman said in the press release. “Her work on the Sparks roster and player experience will have a lasting positive impact on our organization. We sincerely thank her for all she has invested in the Sparks and wish her success in her next chapter.”

The duties will be shared by Assistant GMs Zach Knowlton and Nate Nielsen in the interim. 

Pebley became the General Manager of the Sparks on Jan. 2024. Before becoming an executive, she was in coaching, including a long stint at TCU from 2014-23. She also coached at Utah State and Fresno State.

She made a lot of big moves to shape this roster, including drafting Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson in the 2024 Draft, engineering the Kelsey Plum trade in Jan. 2025, and getting Nneka Ogwumike and Erica Wheeler back to the team before the 2026 season. Pebley would trade Jackson for Ariel Atkins in that same 2026 offseason.

Pebley also hired Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts on November 2024.

"I found out this morning," Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts said at Sunday's practice. "Raegan's a friend of mine and I care about her. This is the hard part in sports, right?"

But it's business as usual for the Sparks as the team is readying for a four-game road trip before playing the Mercury at home to finish off the first half of the season.

The Sparks will play the Atlanta Dream for the first time this season on Monday night.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jul 12 2:15 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
ATL

ATL

+1.5

+110

O 7.5

STL

STL

-1.5

-130

U 7.5

Jul 12 2:35 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
HOU

HOU

+1.5

+116

O 9

TEX

TEX

-1.5

-136

U 9

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