Azurá Stevens returned to play at Crypto.Com Arena for first time since leaving Sparks

LOS ANGELES — Two former Sparks returned to Los Angeles for the first time since leaving the team. Only one of them was active and Azurá Stevens was very happy to go back to L.A. as part of the visiting Chicago Sky.

Stevens, who had a previous stint with the Sky from 2020-22 and won a championship there in 2021, seemed ready to go back to Chicago after three years with the Sparks.

"I miss the city a lot," Stevens said when asked about going back to the Sky. "I miss the (organization). And it's really familiar to me. Obviously, I've played there for three years. Just a lot of familiarity."

The Sky acquired a lot of players in the free agency period, including Stevens. And she's excited in what this squad could do.

"I think just being utilized in a lot of different ways," Stevens said. "Me and Kamilla (Cardoso) are such a great duo. So it's been really fun playing with her. Obviously, it's fun being back playing in (Chicago). Then (Natasha Cloud), (Skylar Diggins), a bunch of new players, people I've played with a little bit, but just all coming together, it's been really exciting."

Does Stevens' approach games against the Sparks any differently?

"Not really. You know, it's another game," Stevens admitted. "Obviously, we want to come out and win. So, I mean, of course, I played here; it's nostalgic coming back. I spent three seasons here. So, a lot of familiarity, getting down to the game and just bringing back memories. But the goal is still the same: (it's) to get the win."

And of course, Stevens misses Los Angeles.

"I think seeing my old teammates has been pretty cool," Stevens said about missing L.A. "I saw some of them at Unrivaled. But seeing some of the old staff and stuff was pretty cool. And coming back to (Crypto.Com Arena), it's an awesome arena. So I'm excited to just play here again."

Stevens agreed that it's just "different" to play at Crypto.

She did say that she is doing her best to be a young vet as she instills wisdom towards the young rookies.

"I think just stay as even-keeled as possible," the affable Stevens said. "It's full of ups and downs. Obviously, we haven't had the best start in the season. But it's all about staying focused on what's in front of you and building off of what you can to try to get to where you want to go.

"So just keep as even-keeled as possible. Y'all know that's how I am," Stevens said with a smile.

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Stevens scored 10 points and grabbed eight boards against her former team. The Sparks, however, came away with the win against the Chicago Sky, 102-87.

Both parties have moved on in different directions but the Sparks definitely miss someone like Stevens. A team always needs somebody that just keeps it cool and is the calming force in every situation. Azurá Stevens has been that kind of player her entire career. She's never too high and never too low.

And Stevens is that steering wheel that can get her team back on the right road and direction whenever it's needed.