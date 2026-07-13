TST Best Bets: July 13, 2026

The Los Angeles Sparks have had to navigate a roster decimated by injury to two key pieces. Kelsey Plum, who leads the team in points (23.9) and assists (6.4), and Cameron Brink, who averaged 9/4 with nearly two blocks a night have been sidelined since late June.

In the wake of their absence, forwards Nneka Ogwumike and Dearica Hamby have stepped up to lead the team.

Since June 25, Ogwumike has averaged 20.2/9/3.8 and Hamby has averaged 18.2/6.6/2.2.

The Sparks are 2-3 in Plum’s absence, but have won two straight. Tonight, they play the Atlanta Dream for the first time this season.

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First Pick: Los Angeles Sparks vs Atlanta Dream – over 180.5 points

Rundown: The Sparks have reached triple figures in each of their last two games. On top of that, the Sparks and Dream both sport top-8 pace of play offenses.

The Sparks also rank dead last in opponent points per game, giving up 93.2 PPG. They have also given up 100+ points six times this season.

Los Angeles is 5-4 on the road this season and has averaged 91.2 ppg in their last five games.

Now let’s get into player matchups.

The Dream are led offensively by their guard combo of Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard. The duo averages a combined 37.2 ppg. Forward Angel Reese anchors the paint with 15 ppg and 11.7 rebounds per game.

The Sparks struggle defensively against guards. In the five games since Plum’s absence – the Sparks have given up game-highs of 53, 26, 23, 29 and 15. All of which were guards.

The Dream duo will score effectively and the Sparks will push a high tempo, allowing for higher shot volume.

Second Pick: Atlanta Dream -8.5 over Los Angeles Sparks

Rundown: As outlined before, the Dream are a tough matchup for the Sparks – especially with the Sparks’ injuries.

The Dream score well from the guard position and the Sparks defend poorly in the backcourt.

The Sparks duo of Hamby and Ogwumike could give Reese fits down low, but the three-level scoring of Gray and Howard could prove too problematic for the Sparks.

Reese is listed as questionable for tonight’s matchup with a leg injury – her availability could drastically change the dynamic of the game in the paint.