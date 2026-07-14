Erica Wheeler leads the way despite Sparks' late collapse against the Dream

The final result wasn't what the Sparks wanted, but Erica Wheeler gave Los Angeles every opportunity to come away with a win.

The veteran guard finished with a team-high 20 points to go along with three rebounds and four assists in Monday's 101-92 loss to the Atlanta Dream. It marked another strong performance for Wheeler, who has embraced a larger offensive role as the Sparks continue to navigate injuries and search for consistency heading into the second half of the season.

From the opening tip, Wheeler played with confidence. She attacked the basket, knocked down threes, and consistently pushed the pace of the offense, helping the Sparks briefly regain control in the second half.

Head coach Lynne Roberts has encouraged Wheeler to be aggressive, not only as a facilitator but as a scorer.

"I think she understands that we need her to not just facilitate, but also look for those shots," Roberts said. "She's doing a good job of that. She led us tonight in scoring."

Wheeler also took on one of the game's toughest defensive assignments, matching up for much of the afternoon against Atlanta point guard Jordin Canada.

"Canada's fast and has the ability to really generate speed for their team," Roberts said. "It's a tough matchup. I thought Edub played her guts out and hit some big shots. I thought those two battled really well."

Despite Wheeler's efforts, Atlanta closed the game on a late run that was triggered by Angel Reese’s big three. Nneka Ogwumike also reflected on the game.

"It was basically what coach was saying," Ogwumike said. "We were trying to make something happen, but we had some key turnovers, including myself. We were playing hard, but I think we could have dialed up the execution a little bit more. That's something that's been a point of emphasis for us."

While Monday's loss was another frustrating finish for Los Angeles, Rae Burrell made it clear the team isn't dwelling on missed opportunities.

"We've just got to stay together," she said. "That's the thing about this league. You play every other night, so we don't really have time to focus on what's already happened. We have to focus on what we can do better."

The Sparks remain just one game out of a playoff spot, and as injuries continue to reshape the rotation, Wheeler's steady veteran presence has become even more valuable. Whether she's setting up teammates or leading the offense herself, she's continued to provide exactly what Los Angeles has needed during one of the most challenging stretches of its season.